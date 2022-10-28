Read full article on original website
Related
Giant frog the "size of human baby" leaves internet stunned
Jimmy Hugo, the owner of a timber milling operation, clicked a picture of a young boy holding a gigantic frog as big as a human baby. Villagers in the Solomon Islands were astonished after seeing the huge frog.
Video Of Schnauzer Defending its Minnesota Home From Bear Goes Viral
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
Minnesota Neighbor is One of the Most Haunted States in the US
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever seen a ghost? I personally have not seen a ghost but it sounds like plenty of people have because a recent study ranks how haunted each state is based on the number of ghost sightings. One of Minnesota's neighboring states is actually one of the 15 most haunted.
Screaming monkeys, 'headless' penguins and face-planting zebras take top honors in Comedy Wildlife awards
The 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award finalists show wildlife's greatest goofballs, from skeptical owls to barfing fish.
Record-Breaking Largest Pumpkin in America Being Carved Into the World’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern
The largest pumpkin in America, a 2,560-pound gourd from Minnesota, is being carved into the largest Jack-O-Lantern in the world. The pumpkin itself is named Maverick, in honor of Tom Cruise’s character from “Top Gun.” Earlier this month, Maverick won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. By doing that, it broke the US record for pumpkin size.
natureworldnews.com
Wolf Growing Extra Tooth in Minnesota Might Be Caused by Inbreeding
A wolf that was being monitored by scientists in Minnesota had an extremely rare occurrence of an extra tooth. Some people are making inbreeding speculations. While fitting a GPS collar on a young wolf, the Voyageurs Wolf Project, a research organization, made the incredibly rare discovery when they were tracking wolves roaming the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.
