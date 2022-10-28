Happy Halloween! Our forecast is not really scary, but is a bit dreary today, as we remain mired in plenty of clouds and will have to continue to watch for scattered showers. Moisture is not impressive, but we can pick up a few hundredths to a few tenths through today. Coverage will be about 60%, and we may end up with the bigger totals and longest lasting moisture threat coming in far NE Ohio. If you happen to not see rain today, you can still expect clouds to dominate on through sunset before clearing. Sunshine that pops through today should be looked on as a bonus.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO