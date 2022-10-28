Read full article on original website
HD #1
18h ago
remember people when you pay 40% to 60% more good old dementia joe and the lying cheating Democrats are the ones to thank for it😉
Reply
3
notagroupthinkr
1d ago
If your eligible you can get wood for your fireplace or wood burner...you can get propane...heating oil should be included if that's how you heat your home...right now there's a heating oil shortage in the N.E. hope everyone can keep warm this winter ....Prayers for our country and the around the world ...it's crazy everywhere!
Reply
2
Missy Reed
1d ago
Is this another one of those I’ll pay All but a portion of the bill programs… If so keep it if people had any portion they wouldn’t need any help Ya think…smh
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Comments / 3