Mentor, OH

Comments / 3

HD #1
18h ago

remember people when you pay 40% to 60% more good old dementia joe and the lying cheating Democrats are the ones to thank for it😉

notagroupthinkr
1d ago

If your eligible you can get wood for your fireplace or wood burner...you can get propane...heating oil should be included if that's how you heat your home...right now there's a heating oil shortage in the N.E. hope everyone can keep warm this winter ....Prayers for our country and the around the world ...it's crazy everywhere!

Missy Reed
1d ago

Is this another one of those I’ll pay All but a portion of the bill programs… If so keep it if people had any portion they wouldn’t need any help Ya think…smh

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cityofmentor.com

Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program Continues at Lifeline

The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline, Inc. will help income-eligible Lake County residents with water and wastewater assistance. The temporary federal Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills if they are past due or disconnected. The program has been extended to run through September 30, 2023.
MENTOR, OH
WANE-TV

Petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage accepted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted a petition to amend the minimum-wage rate in Ohio Friday. The Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend Article II, Section 34a of the state constitution, which sets the wage rate, on Oct. 20. The petition proposed to increase the rate and “modify existing requirements for various groups of employees” per a release.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter

(WTRF) Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic havebeen […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
whbc.com

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
CANTON, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 31, 2022

Happy Halloween! Our forecast is not really scary, but is a bit dreary today, as we remain mired in plenty of clouds and will have to continue to watch for scattered showers. Moisture is not impressive, but we can pick up a few hundredths to a few tenths through today. Coverage will be about 60%, and we may end up with the bigger totals and longest lasting moisture threat coming in far NE Ohio. If you happen to not see rain today, you can still expect clouds to dominate on through sunset before clearing. Sunshine that pops through today should be looked on as a bonus.
OHIO STATE

