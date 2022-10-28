ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

Waiving Josh Primo demonstrates why the Spurs are still a first-rate franchise

The Spurs’ announcement that they had released Josh Primo was the ultimate Friday evening news dump that caught the entire league by surprise. Lottery picks don’t get waived heading into their second season, and definitely not an hour before tipoff for a regular season matchup without forewarning. The 456 days between the Spurs drafting Primo after his freshman season at the University of Alabama and his unceremonious exit was the quickest a first-round pick has ever been waived.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Josh Primo now a free agent after clearing waivers; press conference from accuser expected soon

SAN ANTONIO — After being cut by the San Antonio Spurs over allegations of sexual misconduct, Josh Primo has cleared waivers and become a free agent. The Spurs made a shocking announcement on Friday night that they were cutting the 19-year-old who they had viewed as a potential star for the team, just weeks after guaranteeing his salary for next season. In the 48 hours that followed, the other 29 teams in the NBA had an opportunity to claim the talented guard and pay the rest of his contract.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Steve Nash out as head coach of Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a terrible start to the season, and they will be playing for a new head coach going forward. Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that they have mutually decided to part ways. Nash issued a statement thanking the team and saying he will continue to root for the Nets to turn things around this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News

The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy