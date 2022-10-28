Read full article on original website
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Deadspin
Waiving Josh Primo demonstrates why the Spurs are still a first-rate franchise
The Spurs’ announcement that they had released Josh Primo was the ultimate Friday evening news dump that caught the entire league by surprise. Lottery picks don’t get waived heading into their second season, and definitely not an hour before tipoff for a regular season matchup without forewarning. The 456 days between the Spurs drafting Primo after his freshman season at the University of Alabama and his unceremonious exit was the quickest a first-round pick has ever been waived.
KENS 5
Josh Primo now a free agent after clearing waivers; press conference from accuser expected soon
SAN ANTONIO — After being cut by the San Antonio Spurs over allegations of sexual misconduct, Josh Primo has cleared waivers and become a free agent. The Spurs made a shocking announcement on Friday night that they were cutting the 19-year-old who they had viewed as a potential star for the team, just weeks after guaranteeing his salary for next season. In the 48 hours that followed, the other 29 teams in the NBA had an opportunity to claim the talented guard and pay the rest of his contract.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka Reportedly Sent Multiple Inappropriate Messages to Celtics Female Employees
Per multiple reports, he is actually about to be hired by the Nets after the team decided to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. Should Udoka be hired, however, it is sure to come with some controversy — as he was suspended for what the Celtics described as an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
For the last few weeks, there was no drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. He played great basketball and put up monster numbers, albeit in losing causes. But over the last few years, we have learned that Kyrie has a tendency to cause drama every few months. This...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Reveals The Financial Advice His Mother Gave Him When He Got Drafted: "I Couldn't Spend Money I Make From The Celtics"
Jayson Tatum is a multi-millionaire living off a maximum contract given to him by the Boston Celtics. Tatum was a top-3 pick in the NBA Draft and has lived up to the hype from day one. He's already solidified himself as a perennial All-NBA caliber player who is expected to push toward winning MVPs soon.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash out as head coach of Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a terrible start to the season, and they will be playing for a new head coach going forward. Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that they have mutually decided to part ways. Nash issued a statement thanking the team and saying he will continue to root for the Nets to turn things around this season.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "These Players Acting Like Idiots and Fools."
The Steve Nash era in Brooklyn officially came to an end yesterday as the Nets parted ways with their head coach. Nash was doomed right from the start when Kyrie Irving said they don't really need a coach after he was hired and in some ways, you have to say the Nets put him out of his misery.
NBC Sports
NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players
There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
Dodgers: LA Prospect Inches Closer to Making Major League Debut Soon
The Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, Andy Pages, reflects on his most recent season in the minor leagues and shares about how training for the big leagues has been going.
Yardbarker
Eight NBA Fans Sat Courtside During Nets Game With "Fight Anti-Semitism" Shirts Amidst Kyrie Irving Controversy
Kyrie Irving is, without a doubt, a good point guard when he hits the court. He is an elite scorer who can get buckets from all three levels, and many consider him one of the most skilled players in the game today. Currently, Kyrie Irving is averaging 30.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.7 APG for the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
The New York Knicks are off to a mediocre start to the season at 3-3 in their first six games. In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs. They are struggling to shoot the ball from deep to...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Wouldn't Have Succeeded In Steve Nash's Position On The Nets
Steve Nash has recently been fired by the Brooklyn Nets, and there is no doubt that this is a slight surprise early in the season. The team has struggled to start the year though, so it is easy to see why the Brooklyn Nets elected to move on from Nash.
Lakers’ George Mikan jersey retirement ceremony had 2 notable absences
Los Angeles Lakers management appeared to be ducking the smoke on Sunday night. The Lakers held a ceremony before Sunday’s home game against the Denver Nuggets to officially retire the late great George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey. Interestingly enough, the team chose James Worthy as the master of ceremonies for the evening.
Lakers crack the Russell Westbrook code in season’s first win
The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves as the last team in the NBA looking for a win coming into Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. After the Sacramento Kings defeated the Miami Heat, the rest of the NBA teams now look at Lakers’ matchups not wanting to be the first team to get the Lake Show off the snide.
