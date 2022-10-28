SAN ANTONIO — After being cut by the San Antonio Spurs over allegations of sexual misconduct, Josh Primo has cleared waivers and become a free agent. The Spurs made a shocking announcement on Friday night that they were cutting the 19-year-old who they had viewed as a potential star for the team, just weeks after guaranteeing his salary for next season. In the 48 hours that followed, the other 29 teams in the NBA had an opportunity to claim the talented guard and pay the rest of his contract.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO