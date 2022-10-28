ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Good Day Good Dog: Rachel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. Rachel has been at the shelter for a while. She was adopted several years ago and lived in the country until she was brought back because of a move. She can be picky about dog friends and would do best as an only dog. She has a bad knee that doesn’t slow her down at all. She loves to be with people but her very favorite thing is riding in a vehicle. She would be the perfect dog for someone who wants a constant companion.
SPC wins five marketing awards at district conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The South Plains College’s Marketing and Communications recently won five Medallion Awards from District 4 of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations. The conference was held at the Magnolia Hotel on Oct. 20–22 in Houston. “Energize Your Marketing” was the theme...
Donors giving to Wayland Baptist in record numbers

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Continuing to exceed high expectations, Wayland Baptist University has now engaged the largest number of donors in the recorded history of the university. The new record comes with almost two months left in the current calendar year, as well as during a time when economic...
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
First Friday Art Trail to host Procesiόn for Dia de los Muertos

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail and Lubbock’s citywide observance of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by serving as a host location for Procesiόn with the TTU International Cultural Center and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated assault in October shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Edward Fabian Lopez has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of shooting his cousin, Isaiah Riojas, in front of a family member’s house in early October. PREVIOUS STORY: ‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting...
Covenant Children’s to partner with Texas Tech Physicians for new center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is expanding their partnership with Texas Tech Physicians – Psychiatry to open an outpatient relational health center at Covenant Children’s hospital. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, early relational health explores how a child, their family, and their community...
Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A detention officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center has been arrested. Alsires Genaro Betancur III allegedly brought a ‘prohibited substance’ within the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the arrest resulted from an investigation on illegal narcotics and contraband inside the detention center.
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 42-year-old man is now charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Investigators served the warrant on Alvin Flores Tuesday evening. Flores was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be performing at The Buddy Holly Hall on January 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles.
Tech to host Kansas under the lights on Nov. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 6 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech’s next home game when Kansas visits Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 12. The contest will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The broadcast can be accessed from...
Four Red Raiders earn All-Big 12 honors

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Headlined by First Team All-Big 12 selection Hannah Anderson, four Red Raiders were dubbed All-Big 12 honorees, the league office announced on Tuesday. Hannah Anderson was Tech’s lone first team selection while Madison White and Ashleigh Williams both earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors. Kylie...
LUBBOCK, TX

