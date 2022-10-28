Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Rachel
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. Rachel has been at the shelter for a while. She was adopted several years ago and lived in the country until she was brought back because of a move. She can be picky about dog friends and would do best as an only dog. She has a bad knee that doesn’t slow her down at all. She loves to be with people but her very favorite thing is riding in a vehicle. She would be the perfect dog for someone who wants a constant companion.
fox34.com
Bob Mills Furniture celebrates 15 years with donation event to South Plains Food Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its 15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX. Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian organization dedicated to serving West...
fox34.com
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
fox34.com
SPC wins five marketing awards at district conference
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The South Plains College’s Marketing and Communications recently won five Medallion Awards from District 4 of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations. The conference was held at the Magnolia Hotel on Oct. 20–22 in Houston. “Energize Your Marketing” was the theme...
fox34.com
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, fines, and supervised release after he admitted to scheming his way onto private chartered flights, yachts, limousines, expensive vehicles, and more. J Nicholas Bryant, 26, admitted on November 18,...
fox34.com
Donors giving to Wayland Baptist in record numbers
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Continuing to exceed high expectations, Wayland Baptist University has now engaged the largest number of donors in the recorded history of the university. The new record comes with almost two months left in the current calendar year, as well as during a time when economic...
fox34.com
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
fox34.com
First Friday Art Trail to host Procesiόn for Dia de los Muertos
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail and Lubbock’s citywide observance of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by serving as a host location for Procesiόn with the TTU International Cultural Center and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) on Friday, November 4, 2022.
fox34.com
LCU’s Kappa Phi Kappa hosting Halloween fundraiser for friend with cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, the Lubbock Christian University social group Kappa Phi Kappa will host a Halloween carnival as a fundraiser for their friend and sister Ashleigh Reedy, who has been diagnosed with metastatic melanoma. Her friends say they know Reedy as the girl with the big heart,...
fox34.com
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated assault in October shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Edward Fabian Lopez has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of shooting his cousin, Isaiah Riojas, in front of a family member’s house in early October. PREVIOUS STORY: ‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting...
fox34.com
Covenant Children’s to partner with Texas Tech Physicians for new center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is expanding their partnership with Texas Tech Physicians – Psychiatry to open an outpatient relational health center at Covenant Children’s hospital. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, early relational health explores how a child, their family, and their community...
fox34.com
Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A detention officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center has been arrested. Alsires Genaro Betancur III allegedly brought a ‘prohibited substance’ within the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the arrest resulted from an investigation on illegal narcotics and contraband inside the detention center.
fox34.com
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
fox34.com
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
fox34.com
‘It’s terrifying:’ Lubbock boy battling RSV as cases rise higher, faster than normal this year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s Hospital is reporting more Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases than usual this year and they’re coming earlier than normal. The rise follows a national trend, with several hospitals across the country needing more beds. Many are calling the situation a ‘tripledemic,’ as...
fox34.com
Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 42-year-old man is now charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Investigators served the warrant on Alvin Flores Tuesday evening. Flores was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
fox34.com
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be performing at The Buddy Holly Hall on January 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles.
fox34.com
Tech to host Kansas under the lights on Nov. 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 6 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech’s next home game when Kansas visits Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 12. The contest will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The broadcast can be accessed from...
fox34.com
Four Red Raiders earn All-Big 12 honors
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Headlined by First Team All-Big 12 selection Hannah Anderson, four Red Raiders were dubbed All-Big 12 honorees, the league office announced on Tuesday. Hannah Anderson was Tech’s lone first team selection while Madison White and Ashleigh Williams both earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors. Kylie...
fox34.com
First day of November, warm temperatures continue until cold front on Thursday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the first day of November rolls in, our nice weather is here to stay for a few days! We will have seasonable weather this afternoon as temperatures begin to warm up into the 70s. Expect clear skies and light winds coming from the southwest at about 10-15 mph.
Comments / 0