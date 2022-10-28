Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Just Shared Her Date-Night Makeup Routine—Here's Every Item
Date-night makeup means something different to everyone, but there are a few defining characteristics that most of us can agree on (or at least we think so). Usually, a date-night makeup look is made up of soft and sultry eyes with a glowing complexion as a base. It's an art, and it's safe to say that Hailey Bieber has mastered that art.
Zoë Kravitz's Simple Dress-and-Shoe Pairing Will Never Go Out of Style—Ever
Zoë Kravitz's style is hard to pin down. Sometimes she goes for elegant gowns, while other times she'll wear a risqué crystal-embellished naked dress. For her most recent red carpet appearance, she was the picture of minimalist chic in a simple The Row strapless tube dress and Manolo Blahnik pointy-toe pumps.
Chloë Sevigny Wore a $200 Everlane Sweater With Dangerously Cool Wide-Leg Pants
In fashion, it's common knowledge that anything spotted on indie industry darling Chloë Sevigny will be a smash hit. From her '90s-era street style to her daring fashion party ensembles, the Bones and All actress never fails to impress when it comes to her styling. And while her latest look—a striped sweater and khaki pants—is one of the more tame combinations we've seen Sevigny debut, that je nai se quoi quality her style has always embodied was as present as ever.
I Tried Hailey Bieber's New Eyewear Drop, and Yep, You Need Everything
When I saw that Hailey Bieber dropped the second wave of her ultra-cool collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, I immediately knew that I had to get my hands on it. Not only is she my style crush, but the It girl's first collection with the brand was iconic, so I was expecting nothing short of perfection when the boxes arrived at our West Hollywood office. I snagged two styles from the drop: a super-sleek pair of opal-green sunglasses that are giving classic vibes with a modern twist and a pair of tortoiseshell frames with clear lenses. (I'm in my preppy era.) And spoiler alert: They exceeded all my expectations.
The $9 Accessory We Have Bella Hadid to Thank For Going Viral
These days I'm convinced that if Bella Hadid stepped out wearing a literal garbage bag, a throng of her so-called Bellabots would go out and do the same. Okay, maybe that's a little dramatic, but you get the idea. The supermodel's sartorial influence is not to be denied—from Adidas Sambas to platform Uggs, we just highlighted the seven trends she made famous in 2022. And, surprise, we're back again to add one more item to that list: tall socks.
Angelina Jolie Wore Puddle Pants, Platforms, and a Coat Trend to Get Groceries
If I were to see Angelina Jolie at the grocery store, I would want her to be wearing exactly what she was photographed in while leaving the grocery store over the weekend. Her chic, minimal style can certainly be casual and comfortable, but it's always put-together—even when she's doing something as low-key as making a grocery-store stop.
Dua Lipa Somehow Made Clashing Animal Prints and Space-Age Boots Look Chic
From neon catsuits to micro bikinis, Dua Lipa has more than proven that she can pull anything off. And her latest look, worn by the "Levitating" singer during a recent trip to Tokyo, is no exception. For what appears to be a jam-packed evening full of museum tours, shopping malls, and late-night roaming throughout the city, Lipa chose to combine not one, not two, but three controversial trends into a single outfit (four if you count the wedge heels). Even more shocking, she made what would normally be a puzzling combination look chic.
5 Controversial Shoe Trends My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Actually Agree On
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
4 Low-Key Fall Outfits Fashion Editors Are Relying on This Season
You may think that living in L.A. means I wouldn't really know how to dress for fall, but I'm here to explain why that's not true. When it comes to fall outfits, I actually have quite an advantage: L.A.'s moderate weather gives me more time to curate the perfect seasonal wardrobe, source inspo, and even practice a little trial-and-error ahead of the cooler days.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Been Wearing These Controversial Flats to Walk Around NYC
When one typically thinks of "controversial" walking shoes, they think of heels, but I'm here to throw a bit of a curve ball in the form of Jennifer Lawrence. NYC resident Lawrence is quite often seen out and about strolling the city blocks, just like any of her fellow New Yorkers. And when it comes to footwear, she's fairly practical, often favoring sneakers and flats by The Row.
I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These Trends Look the Chicest With Flat Shoes
As a VIP stylist at Nordstrom, Sandy Koszarek helps her clients build out their wardrobes. During the process, she often answers a variety of style questions. Given the resurgence of ballet flats and the appeal of flat shoes, in general, to keep comfortable, many of Koszarek's clients recently asked about which trends look the chicest with flat shoes.
29 Showstopping Party Shoes That Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The holiday season is almost here, which means all of the cool party pieces are arriving on the market. I can't turn down an occasion to dress up, so I've been eyeing the stunning new pastel satin bags, rosette-detailed dresses, and sparkly, pretty things that have "holiday party" written all over them. While there are plenty of finds sitting in my cart, shoes are the piece I'll be ordering first. Not only can they be restyled in a number of different looks, but the designs hitting retailers right now are truly showstopping.
So This Is the Lily Collins Way to Style $100 Sneakers at the Airport
Celebrities are all over the place when it comes to airport style. On one end of the spectrum, you have Kate Beckinsale, who dares to wear six-inch platform boots while traveling. On the more casual side, Lily Collins prefers to be all about comfort at the airport. Photographed at LAX in Los Angeles, Collins wore an oversize blazer, a practical crossbody bag, easy straight-leg jeans, and New Balance 327 Sneakers.
Celebs Are Bound and Determined to Make Parachute Pants Happen
If two is a coincidence and three is a trend, then four means it's officially official, right? Right. In that case, Lupita Nyong'o is the latest celeb to sport parachute pants, confirming that this loose-fitting trend has taken over Hollywood. It was recently spotted on habitual style stars Bella Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jennifer Lopez, and Nyong'o is the latest to sport the baggy, ballooning style, which she coordinated perfectly with a structured tank. Her matching blue jacket, however, makes this outfit the first monochrome set we've seen. And we're into it.
These 5 Low-Key Outfits Are Flawless, and Each Piece Is Under $75
If there was one word or phrase to describe my personal style beyond classic and fashion-forward, it would be low-key. Effortless looks with a subtle injection of the latest trends will forever be my comfort zone. It’s for that very reason, when I’m seeking out fresh outfit inspiration on Instagram, I keep an eye out for looks that are understated while still managing to have a cool factor. And I can’t help but want to recreate every outfit from my most recent roundup.
Olivia Rodrigo Just Replaced Her Signature Combat Boots With the Trendiest Flats
I don't know about you, but I associate Olivia Rodrigo's style with two things: Dr. Martens combat boots and platform heels. She's such a dyed-in-the-wool fan of the trends that it's actually surprising to see her in a different style. So when she was photographed in Los Angeles, I instantly took note of her very trendy Mary Jane flats.
Oversize Shirts Are Trending—Here's How the Fashion Set Wears Them Perfectly
For the past few seasons, it's been all about oversize clothing. As a modest dresser, I've always gravitated toward looser tops, so I've been taking thorough notes on how the fashion set has been styling them. While I still love the fitted look on certain occasions, you'll most likely find me in oversize shirting for the foreseeable future. And whether it's a baggy sweater or roomy poplin shirt, I've been saving outfit ideas for them all. You've probably seen all the trending "big shirt, little pants" videos on TikTok and Instagram, but these outfit ideas stretch far beyond just that.
These $75 Sneakers Have Reached Cult Status, and I Have the Outfits to Prove It
Buzzy items that take hold over the fashion community usually come with a steep price tag—Totême's internet-famous scarf coat, Balenciaga's Cagole knee boots, Miu Miu's ballet flats… The list goes on. But there is some financial relief when it comes to It sneakers. In this world, it's usually the simplest or most normcore styles that get the most attention (just look at the eternal popularity of Chuck Taylor high-tops and Nike Blazers), and they're usually relatively affordable. The latest entry in this It-sneaker canon? Adidas Samba sneakers.
Kate Beckinsale Wore 6-Inch Platforms to the Airport That'd Make TSA's Jaws Drop
I have a couple of rules when it comes to airport dressing. Number one: I always wear a hoodie so I can put the hood up and protect my hair from the back of the seat. Number two: I wear Nike Cortez sneakers because they're supremely easy to slide on and off at security and at my seat when it's nap time. Kate Beckinsale, on the other hand, seems to have her own travel fashion rules—and I respect her fearlessness.
H&M Just Dropped a $40 Version of the $2000 Chloé Cardigan Fashion Girls Love
Sweater weather is something we spend half the year looking forward to, and the other half embracing (and dry cleaning), but what about the humble cardigan?. We have a theory: Sweater weather comes and goes, but cardigans are seasonless. Excluding the sartorial necessities of extremely hot or cold days, a cardigan is a versatile piece to always have on hand. Whether there's always one draped over your office chair, or an item as essential to your carry-on bag as a refillable water bottle and a good book, it's clear that cardigans—in any color, material, or style—have staying power.
