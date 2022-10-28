Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges in Ballard County
Two people from Springfield, Missouri were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Ballard County. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:48 am and alleged there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search reportedly turned up marijuana and a large amount of methamphetamine. The driver, 22-year-old...
westkentuckystar.com
Drug, traffic charges for Paducah men
A traffic stop on Oaks Road Sunday evening resulted in the arrest of two Paducah men. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Bo M. Browning, with a passenger, 45-year-old Bill B. Browning. Deputies said Bo Browning was driving on a suspended or revoked...
kbsi23.com
Murray man facing drug, gun charges after chase with Graves County Sheriffs’ deputy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces drug and firearms charges after a traffic stop on Thursday. A Graves County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a motorcycle for moving violations near KY 58 East and the KY 121 Bypass on October 27 about 5:30 p.m. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg Sheriff's Department asks for help in locating stolen vehicle, suspect
The Trigg County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a stolen vehicle, and the suspect that allegedly took it. At 7:37 am on Sunday, the suspect allegedly took a white Chevrolet Trailblazer from Avalon Drive. The Kentucky license plate is B7X644. Anyone with information about the...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police locate, interview Crittenden County man in connection to assault
Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.
kbsi23.com
3 face drug charges in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face drug charges after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office received information of illegal drug activity at a home in Mayfield. After conducting an investigation,, Graves County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for a home on 9th Street in Mayfield. Deputies went to the home about 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Asks For Help Locating Stolen Vehicle Suspect
Authorities are looking for a man who stole a vehicle in Trigg County Sunday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 8 am a man stole a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer with Kentucky tag B7X644 from Avalon Drive. The man is described as 6 foot tall, 250 pounds, balding, with a gray goatee. He was wearing an orange shirt with a gray or blue jacket, and gray and white shoes.
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others
The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
kbsi23.com
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
whopam.com
Burglary investigated on Jones Street
A burglary was reported Saturday at a rental property on Jones Street in Hopkinsville. The owner told officers someone kicked in a boarded up window and removed the fuse box from the wall, took three five-gallon buckets of paint, and stole a ceiling fan and two windows. The combined value...
wkms.org
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit
A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
WBBJ
Man found with firearm manufacturing materials sentenced
JACKSON, Tenn. — An Obion County man has been sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. A news release says that in August of 2018, the Union City Police Department, along with other law enforcement, were given information that a man named Bobby Joe Brown had sold three guns, with one of them being stolen.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah men arrested after traffic stop
Two Paducah men were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, one on drug charges, the other for traffic offenses. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by 33-year-old Joshua F. Gaia and 58-year-old Jay C. Clark, both of Paducah. Gaia had two active warrants for...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
westkentuckystar.com
Part of KY 1820 in Carlisle County closing Tuesday
A section of KY 1820 in northeastern Carlisle County will be closed starting on Tuesday to replace a cross drain. KY 1820 will be closed about 3/10ths of a mile west of the US 62 intersection. The road is expected to close around 8 am, Tuesday and remain closed until...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah woman accused of stealing over $6,000 of merchandise arrested, charged with two felonies
PADUCAH — Paducah police have arrested a woman they believe stole $6,500 worth of merchandise from two local retailers by pretending to use self-checkout kiosks. According to a release from the Paducah Police department, 29-year-year old Precious Burnside was arrested Wednesday evening on two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking after being accused of stealing $6,600 worth of merchandise from two Walmart stores in Paducah.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
