tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
KOCO
Country music legend Shania Twain bringing Queen of Me Tour to Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Country music legend Shania Twain will be in Oklahoma this summer for her Queen of Me Tour. Twain will perform at the BOK Center in Tulsa on June 3 as part of a 49-date global tour. The tour marks Twain's first in nearly five years following a Las Vegas residency run.
Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration
A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee artists represented in Etsy’s Indigenous Artisans Collective
TAHLEQUAH – The Indigenous Artisans Collective is the fourth community to join Etsy’s Uplift Makers Program. Through the program, Etsy, as well as their non-profit partner Nest are putting a spotlight on creators who represent 10 tribes from both the United States and Canada with a handful of artists representing the Cherokee Nation.
valuenews.com
Will Rogers Days in Claremore
For more than 120 years, the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club has upheld the values, the culture and the customs of the Cherokee people. Will Rogers Days, City of Claremore Indigenous Heritage Day and National Native American Heritage Month begins the first Saturday of November, commemorating Will Rogers birthday (November 4, 1879). The Pocahontas Club has been celebrating Will’s birthday since the Will Rogers Memorial Museum was opened in 1938. The Wreath Laying Ceremony will begin at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum Rotunda with a procession down to the tomb of Will Rogers. The club members will begin their ceremony dressed in their Cherokee tear dresses and shawls around the bronze statue of Will Rogers to recite their Club Collect and place a basket of fall foliage at the foot of the statue.
Inaugural program allows students to explore parts of Oklahoma’s dark history
The Tulsa Race Massacre and the Oklahoma City bombing may be the two darkest chapters in Oklahoma's history.
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
News On 6
Tulsa Doctor Reminds People To Be Aware Of Stroke Signs During World Stroke Day
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and a Tulsa doctor said knowing the signs can save lives. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Tulsa neurologist Dr. Andre Fredieu told News...
valuenews.com
Wills Country Christmas in Oologah is Free to All
If you’re on a budget this Christmas season, but still want to enjoy the festivities with family or friends, then head on out to the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah to partake in their annual event Will’s Country Christmas. “We’ve had this event for six or seven years now,” Executive Director Tad Jones said. “And it has had a good, steady audience. It’s really just a family get-together . . . it’s a unique experience and a lot of fun.”
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
cherokeephoenix.org
Man dies outside of tribal complex
TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
oklahomatoday.com
In his photographs, Gaylord Oscar Herron has documented the last half-century of Tulsa’s life.
Since taking his first photographs in 1962, Gaylord Oscar Herron has communicated in a visual language equally balanced between people and the cities they inhabit. He describes this as being summoned to a picture, and this mindset lends a naturalness to his work that feels both fateful and inspired.
Friends, family gathered to lay two victims of the Okmulgee quadruple homicides to rest
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Mark and Billy Chastain were both fathers, brothers, and sons. They were loved by so many. Mark was 32 and Billy was 30 years old when their lives were taken tragically. The brothers and two friends disappeared on Oct. 9. Five days later, on Oct. 14 their dismembered remains were discovered in Deep Fork River.
Thousands Expected To Attend Rock Crawling Event In Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. - A national off-road race is bringing teams from across the country to Disney and Langley this weekend. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had more from Mayes County.
Tulsa Zoo mourns the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger
TULSA, Okla. — Staff members at the Tulsa Zoo are mourning the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger. Gahara was humanely euthanized earlier this week. He was being treated for lameness in one of his legs, but a physical exam found that cancer had spread across his body. “Gahara...
news9.com
Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie
TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse closing after 60 years in business
SAPULPA, Okla. — After 60 years in business, family-owned, Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, the business announced on social media on Sunday. The closure follows the death of its owner, Edmond “Tex” Slyman, in July after a long illness. Slyman’s...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
News On 6
Neighbors, Landlord Struggling To Process Broken Arrow Murder/Suicide
Neighbors in the area say they are devastated. Many said this family was quiet and didn't interact with neighbors much, most said that something like this is just hard to process. Traci Tresler has lived in the neighborhood for two years. She didn't know the family personally, but a few of their kids would sometimes play with her kids.
