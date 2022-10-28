ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration

A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee artists represented in Etsy’s Indigenous Artisans Collective

TAHLEQUAH – The Indigenous Artisans Collective is the fourth community to join Etsy’s Uplift Makers Program. Through the program, Etsy, as well as their non-profit partner Nest are putting a spotlight on creators who represent 10 tribes from both the United States and Canada with a handful of artists representing the Cherokee Nation.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
valuenews.com

Will Rogers Days in Claremore

For more than 120 years, the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club has upheld the values, the culture and the customs of the Cherokee people. Will Rogers Days, City of Claremore Indigenous Heritage Day and National Native American Heritage Month begins the first Saturday of November, commemorating Will Rogers birthday (November 4, 1879). The Pocahontas Club has been celebrating Will’s birthday since the Will Rogers Memorial Museum was opened in 1938. The Wreath Laying Ceremony will begin at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum Rotunda with a procession down to the tomb of Will Rogers. The club members will begin their ceremony dressed in their Cherokee tear dresses and shawls around the bronze statue of Will Rogers to recite their Club Collect and place a basket of fall foliage at the foot of the statue.
CLAREMORE, OK
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
valuenews.com

Wills Country Christmas in Oologah is Free to All

If you’re on a budget this Christmas season, but still want to enjoy the festivities with family or friends, then head on out to the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah to partake in their annual event Will’s Country Christmas. “We’ve had this event for six or seven years now,” Executive Director Tad Jones said. “And it has had a good, steady audience. It’s really just a family get-together . . . it’s a unique experience and a lot of fun.”
OOLOGAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Man dies outside of tribal complex

TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie

TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Neighbors, Landlord Struggling To Process Broken Arrow Murder/Suicide

Neighbors in the area say they are devastated. Many said this family was quiet and didn't interact with neighbors much, most said that something like this is just hard to process. Traci Tresler has lived in the neighborhood for two years. She didn't know the family personally, but a few of their kids would sometimes play with her kids.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

