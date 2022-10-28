For more than 120 years, the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club has upheld the values, the culture and the customs of the Cherokee people. Will Rogers Days, City of Claremore Indigenous Heritage Day and National Native American Heritage Month begins the first Saturday of November, commemorating Will Rogers birthday (November 4, 1879). The Pocahontas Club has been celebrating Will’s birthday since the Will Rogers Memorial Museum was opened in 1938. The Wreath Laying Ceremony will begin at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum Rotunda with a procession down to the tomb of Will Rogers. The club members will begin their ceremony dressed in their Cherokee tear dresses and shawls around the bronze statue of Will Rogers to recite their Club Collect and place a basket of fall foliage at the foot of the statue.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO