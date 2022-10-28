ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvsc.org

17-Year-Old Student Arrested For Carrying Concealed Firearm On School Bus

The St. Cloud Police Department says a 17-year-old may have been in possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a school bus. An investigation into the teen’s home found a handgun. The SCPD says the 17-year-old teen was then taken into custody with multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of the firearm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
bulletin-news.com

16 Year-Old Student charged after found with loaded gun at St. Paul high school

A 16-year-old was accused by the prosecution of showing up to his St. Paul high school the previous day with a loaded firearm. According to a juvenile petition, the youngster said in a statement made after his arrest that he carried the pistol to Como Park Senior High School “for protection since he and his cousin were in an incident the day previous.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE

AMBER Alert canceled after 2-year-old found safe

ST PAUL, Minn. — An AMBER Alert was canceled for a 2-year-old boy after authorities said he was found safe in north Minneapolis. According to Apple Valley Police, officers responded to a home on the 12700 block of German Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported their child was taken by his biological father.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Axel Henry is the choice for St. Paul police chief

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/KFGO) – Axel Henry, a 24-year veteran of the St. Paul police department and the most recent director of the narcotics and human trafficking division, is the city’s new chief of police pending city commission approval. Henry was one of five finalists for the position...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Minnesota Freeway

Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people are dead as the result of a wrong-way crash on a Twin Cities freeway Monday night. The State Patrol accident report says a Ford Fusion, driven by 46-year-old Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, entered eastbound I-694 from University Ave. then turned the vehicle westbound, driving against eastbound traffic. The Ford then collided head-on with a Lexus Rx, driven by 78-year-old Mary Ruegsegger of Mounds View, at Central Ave. shortly before 10 p.m.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Weekly Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 1, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers and duck hunters on Lake of the Woods. Preparations are underway for the deer season. Violations for the week included angling with an extra line, leaving a blind in a wildlife management area overnight, shooting an overlimit of hen mallards, and trespass. CO Corey...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota man sets state record with massive muskie

MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Minnesota man just got his name penciled into the state records books for catching a massive fish this summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified Eric Bakke's 58.25-inch muskie he caught June 11 on Mille Lacs Lake. According to a press release...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota actor brings cameras to home state to film movie starring Beau Bridges

MINNEAPOLIS -- An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota."Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on Marisa Coughlan's life. "It's certainly inspired by the relationship with my dad, my experiences creatively as a creative person and as a mom," Coughlan said.Coughlan plays Jane, a struggling actress with two kids who comes home to Minnesota to be with her ailing dad, played by Beau Bridges. In the process she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.Coughlan says the film highlights the difficulties for women in mid-life."We're...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy