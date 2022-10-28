Read full article on original website
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro. The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.
17-Year-Old Student Arrested For Carrying Concealed Firearm On School Bus
The St. Cloud Police Department says a 17-year-old may have been in possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a school bus. An investigation into the teen’s home found a handgun. The SCPD says the 17-year-old teen was then taken into custody with multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of the firearm.
16 Year-Old Student charged after found with loaded gun at St. Paul high school
A 16-year-old was accused by the prosecution of showing up to his St. Paul high school the previous day with a loaded firearm. According to a juvenile petition, the youngster said in a statement made after his arrest that he carried the pistol to Como Park Senior High School “for protection since he and his cousin were in an incident the day previous.”
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff
A 38-year-old man was given a life term in jail on Monday for the murder of a 20-year-old in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff. In September, jurors declared Andrew Vernard Glover guilty of Raymond Renteria-Hobbs’ first-degree murder. Ryan Kaess, the attorney for Glover, stated that they intend to...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2-year-old found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — An AMBER Alert was canceled for a 2-year-old boy after authorities said he was found safe in north Minneapolis. According to Apple Valley Police, officers responded to a home on the 12700 block of German Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported their child was taken by his biological father.
Axel Henry is the choice for St. Paul police chief
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/KFGO) – Axel Henry, a 24-year veteran of the St. Paul police department and the most recent director of the narcotics and human trafficking division, is the city’s new chief of police pending city commission approval. Henry was one of five finalists for the position...
Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people are dead as the result of a wrong-way crash on a Twin Cities freeway Monday night. The State Patrol accident report says a Ford Fusion, driven by 46-year-old Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, entered eastbound I-694 from University Ave. then turned the vehicle westbound, driving against eastbound traffic. The Ford then collided head-on with a Lexus Rx, driven by 78-year-old Mary Ruegsegger of Mounds View, at Central Ave. shortly before 10 p.m.
Sisters' homemade wanted posters land deadly hit and run driver back in jail
When the man who killed their mother in a hit-and-run crash failed to show up for sentencing in Saint Paul earlier this year, a pair of sisters knew they had to take justice into their own hands. That is exactly what they did, plastering wanted posters with the defendant’s face all over the metro, and all over social media.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
Story time by former librarian draws crowds in St. Paul
During the pandemic, a former librarian started holding her own story time, out in the park. Now the event is becoming a must-see event for families in St. Paul.
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
Weekly Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 1, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers and duck hunters on Lake of the Woods. Preparations are underway for the deer season. Violations for the week included angling with an extra line, leaving a blind in a wildlife management area overnight, shooting an overlimit of hen mallards, and trespass. CO Corey...
Minnesota man sets state record with massive muskie
MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Minnesota man just got his name penciled into the state records books for catching a massive fish this summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified Eric Bakke's 58.25-inch muskie he caught June 11 on Mille Lacs Lake. According to a press release...
It’s 100% Illegal To Do in Minnesota But Most Have
It's something many of us have done at one point or another, and we probably had no idea it was against the law. Look around the U.S. and you'll find a lot of silly laws that just plain don't make sense. However, there are a few very good reasons why it's illegal to do this in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. While...
19 People With Disabilities Get Service Dogs Thanks To Minnesota Nonprofit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Without the help of a service animal, Twin Cities teacher Allie Brown says she’d likely be unable to live alone because of a medical condition. But this weekend, Can Do Canines stepped in to help her and 19 other people in need. The organization...
Minnesota actor brings cameras to home state to film movie starring Beau Bridges
MINNEAPOLIS -- An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota."Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on Marisa Coughlan's life. "It's certainly inspired by the relationship with my dad, my experiences creatively as a creative person and as a mom," Coughlan said.Coughlan plays Jane, a struggling actress with two kids who comes home to Minnesota to be with her ailing dad, played by Beau Bridges. In the process she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.Coughlan says the film highlights the difficulties for women in mid-life."We're...
Netflix ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ episode focuses on missing Minnesotan Josh Guimond
Photo: Pictured is the 20-year-old missing college student Josh Guimond. He was last seen on Nov. 9, 2002 after leaving a friends party on campus. (Photo credit Stearns County Sheriff Office) The popular Netflix series "Unsolved Mysteries" released an episode on the case of Josh Guimond, a Minnesota college student...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Apparently Aaron Carter Needs A Geography Lesson Regarding Cities In Minnesota
Aaron Carter has been going through quite a rough patch the last couple of years, but he is back on the road touring right now, which is great and he is hyped. Aaron is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter who had major success at a very young age in music and acting but his life has been very tumultuous in his adulthood.
