MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Jrue Holiday made sure the young and pesky Detroit Pistons wouldn't take down an NBA heavyweight for a second straight night. Holiday delivered one of the step-back jumpers that make his teammates marvel as he connected on a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left in the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-108 victory over the Pistons on Monday night. Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 MINUTES AGO