Georgia State

Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Paid Close Friend & Campaign Chair $10M To Fight Failed Voting Rights Case

Stacey Abrams reportedly paid her close friend-turned-campaign chair upwards of $10 million to pursue a mostly unsuccessful voter rights case in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Abrams, who is currently running for Georgia governor again after losing the gubernatorial race in 2018, allegedly paid Allegra Lawrence-Hardy's law firm a total of...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
americanmilitarynews.com

Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections

Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

A GOP operative said Trump campaigning in Georgia would be the 'worst thing that can happen' for Republicans like Herschel Walker, report says

Former President Donald Trump has recently held rallies to boost GOP candidates in several states. Trump has not recently been to Georgia, despite his endorsed candidate Herschel Walker's tight race. A GOP operative told The Washington Post that Trump could distract from GOP messaging. As many Republican candidates relish the...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Vice

