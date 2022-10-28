Read full article on original website
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Washington Examiner
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
60% of Republican Voters Say White Supremacy Is a ‘Problem’ in the US
If you tuned in to Tucker Carlson every night, you’d be told again and again that white supremacy is a hoax, invoked by liberals to smear the modern Republican Party and divide the country. But though the Fox News host has millions of viewers, his controversial takes may not...
Tens of Thousands of Trans People Could Be Barred From Voting Against Anti-Trans Politicians
Thousands of transgender voters may have a hard time casting a ballot in next month’s elections—or won’t get to vote at all—which, in turn, could prevent many from voting for their own fate at a time when the Republican Party is ruthlessly pursuing anti-trans policies. “This...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Paid Close Friend & Campaign Chair $10M To Fight Failed Voting Rights Case
Stacey Abrams reportedly paid her close friend-turned-campaign chair upwards of $10 million to pursue a mostly unsuccessful voter rights case in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Abrams, who is currently running for Georgia governor again after losing the gubernatorial race in 2018, allegedly paid Allegra Lawrence-Hardy's law firm a total of...
7 Biden-Harris quotes that will come back to haunt them in midterm elections
Words matter and various statements and comments by President Biden, Vice President Harris and other Democratic leaders show the party's transition to radicalization.
AOL Corp
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Trump is already preparing to challenge 2022 midterm election results, report claims
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The former president has reportedly convened a...
Former GOP governor says Democrats, Republicans running away from Biden and Trump
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) on Sunday said voters in both parties are running away from their current and former party leaders, current President Biden and former President Trump. “Democrats don’t want Biden or [Vice President] Harris either, and Republicans frankly don’t want Trump. And they’re the ones...
Republican Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in midterm elections – as it happened
Cheney plans to campaign for Representative Elissa Slotkin
Dems' Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm
With just a little less than one month until the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats hoping to retain or expand their majority in Congress are nearly tied with Republicans for control of the House of Representatives. Republicans hoped President Joe Biden's once-dismal approval rating would help them ride a "red...
Trump Jr., GOP Push Homophobic Conspiracy Theory After Paul Pelosi Attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is still in the intensive care unit following a violent attack by a man who was hunting his wife—but that hasn’t stopped leading Republicans from mocking him and spreading baseless conspiracy theories about the attack. The man who allegedly broke into the...
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
HALLOWEEN SCARE: Dems' midterm fears worsen as election forecasters shift more races toward GOP in final weeks
Democrats across the country are facing an increasingly bleak outlook as election forecasters continue to shift more races in Republicans' favor with less than two weeks to go before Election Day. The shifts have taken place in a number of races once thought out of reach for Republicans. But, as...
Republicans Chances of Taking Over the House With 2 Weeks to Midterms
The GOP regained a narrow lead in the national generic ballot over the weekend, per FiveThirtyEight, and now lead Democrats by a half-point.
americanmilitarynews.com
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
A GOP operative said Trump campaigning in Georgia would be the 'worst thing that can happen' for Republicans like Herschel Walker, report says
Former President Donald Trump has recently held rallies to boost GOP candidates in several states. Trump has not recently been to Georgia, despite his endorsed candidate Herschel Walker's tight race. A GOP operative told The Washington Post that Trump could distract from GOP messaging. As many Republican candidates relish the...
An Election Denier Could Oust A Democrat Running On The Future Of Democracy
RENO, Nevada — Should Democrats make the 2022 elections about the threat to democracy? Or should they focus instead on other issues like abortion and the economy? It’s a question of strategy that’s been hotly debated this year. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is one Democrat who hasn’t...
