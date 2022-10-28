Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Westbrook drops $37 million on house across the street from LeBron James
Lakers star Russell Westbrook is making moves on and off the court to start the season, dropping $37 million on a mansion in Brentwood. It ranks as Brentwood’s priciest home sale so far this year. The point guard may have taken a real estate recommendation from LeBron James, who...
NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green
An NBA executive believes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on board with the Warriors moving on from Draymond Green.
Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are struggling to start the year
Chris Bosh Just Cashed the Last of His Bobby Bonilla-Type Checks From the Heat That Paid Him More Than Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Made Their Entire Careers
Chris Bosh just cashed the last of his deferred payments from the Miami Heat. The post Chris Bosh Just Cashed the Last of His Bobby Bonilla-Type Checks From the Heat That Paid Him More Than Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Made Their Entire Careers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'
The NBA is now reportedly set to turn its focus to the New York Knicks' acquisition of Jalen Brunson after bestowing punishment to Philadelphia.
Isiah Thomas Trolls Victor Wembanyama While Pronouncing His Second Name: "Now We Talking About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”
The former player-turned-analyst received quite the brickbats on social media for getting Victor Wembanyama's name wrong.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Kings' Domantas Sabonis versus the Hornets
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Domantas Sabonis O/U 33.5 PRA vs. Hornets. We are...
Golden State Warriors To Pick Up Team Options For Three Players
The Golden State Warriors will be exercising the fourth-year team option on James Wiseman’s contract, as well as the third-year options on the contracts of Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
I think that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield.
Pelicans vs. Lakers: Ingram Stuck Watching Lebron and Zion From Home
The New Orleans Pelicans can finish off a three-game road trip with a winning record but Zion Williamson will have to power through Lebron James.
Will Smith just gave the Lakers a lesson on ‘togetherness’ and ‘gratitude’
Looking to turn their lackluster season around, the Lakers are getting some coaching from Will Smith. On Wednesday the team’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts revealed that the Oscar-winning actor stopped by the Lakers’ training facility to help inspire its players. It was a rare public appearance for...
Comments / 0