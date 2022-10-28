PHOENIX (AP) — The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country. The endorsement came after overtures to Victor from Masters campaign aides and after Masters persuaded Victor in a phone conversation to back him. Victor posted video of their 25-minute discussion on his website. “After that discussion, I believe it is in the best interests of freedom and peace to withdraw my candidacy and enthusiastically support Blake Masters for United States Senate,” Victor said in a statement released by the Masters campaign. “I intend to assist in any way reasonably possible to elect Blake.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO