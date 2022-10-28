ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big rig overturns in Fremont collision; Mowry Ave. traffic blocked

By CBS San Francisco
FREMONT -- A collision involving a big rig that overturned was blocking traffic in Fremont along Mowry Avenue Friday morning.

Fremont police reported the crash at around 10:30 a.m. and said the southbound onramp to Interstate Highway 880 from westbound Mowry was closed and westbound traffic on Mowry reduced to one lane.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and word of any injuries were not immediately available.

Drivers were urged to avoid westbound Mowry Ave from Farwell Drive to I-880. The closure was expected to last about three hours.

CBS San Francisco

