utrockets.com
Rockets Cruise to 87-43 Win over Ferris State in Exhibition Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team had its final tune-up before the regular season, defeating Ferris State 87-43 at home on Sunday. The Rockets scored the first 22 points of the game and led 24-4 at the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to 27 points at halftime, 40-13, but didn't budge much in the third quarter as the Bulldogs nearly kept pace with Toledo (22-19). The Rockets ended the game by shooting 61.1 percent in the fourth quarter.
utrockets.com
Strong Second Half Propels Toledo to 100-88 Exhibition Win Over Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team was tested before pulling away in the second half in a 100-88 exhibition victory on Sunday afternoon at NCAA Division II power Findlay. The contest was played before a near-capacity crowd in the Oilers' Croy Gymnasium. "Findlay really challenged us and...
utrockets.com
Rockets Capture Second Straight MAC Championship Title
ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Joy Chirchir and senior Faith Linga had a 2-3 finish to lead the University of Toledo women's cross country team to its second consecutive MAC Women's Cross Country Championship title at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. Toledo, ranked No. 16 nationally, placed five...
utrockets.com
Tucker Gleason and Maxen Hook Earn MAC Weekly Awards
TOLEDO, Ohio – Redshirt freshman quarterback Tucker Gleason was named MAC West Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore safety Maxen Hook was named MAC West Defensive Player of the Week following their performances in Saturday's win at Eastern Michigan. Gleason got his first collegiate start at quarterback in...
utrockets.com
Rockets Rally Late for 27-24 Win at Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Redshirt freshman quarterback Tucker Gleason threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter, in Toledo's 27-24 win at Eastern Michigan on Saturday. The victory moves the Rockets to 6-3 and 4-1 in the MAC, strengthening their grip on the...
utrockets.com
Rockets Tied for Second After One Round of Ozarks Tourney
HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Toledo women's golf team is tied for second place and three Rockets are tied for seventh in the individual standings following Monday's opening round of the Ozarks National Invitational at the par-72, 6,107-yard Ozarks National Club. Senior Amelia Lee, junior Angel Hii and freshman Reese...
sent-trib.com
Willie Horton entertains Perrysburg crowd with Tigers baseball memories
PERRYSBURG – Sharing wisdom, stories and his love of the game, Detroit Tigers great Willie Horton spoke Sunday at the Way Public Library. Horton was there to sign his autobiography, “Detroit’s Own Willie the Wonder, the Tigers First Black Great.”. “I just don’t want them to stop...
Eastern Michigan football coughs up lead, falls to Toledo; Alma, Albion roll
Tucker Gleason threw for three touchdowns and his short toss to Lenny Kuhl with just over two minutes left gave Toledo its first lead in a 27-24 come-from-behind win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday in Ypsilanti. The MAC West division leaders, Toledo (6-3, 4-1) tied the game twice on Gleason...
utrockets.com
Rockets Take Second Place at 2022 MAC Championships
ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Dennis Mutai and senior Mathew Chesum finished in fourth and sixth place, respectively, to lead the Toledo men's cross country team to a second-place finish at the 2022 MAC Men's Cross Country Championships at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. The Rockets scored 54 team points, just eight points behind first-place Miami's 46. Eight of the nine Rockets who competed finished with personal-best times.
utrockets.com
Toledo Falls to Bowling Green in Four Sets
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team faced Bowling Green in the Battle of I-75 on Saturday, falling to the Falcons in four sets at the Stroh Center. The Rockets (15-9, 8-5 MAC) bounced back from a loss in the first set to win an epic second set, 30-28, to even the match at 1-1. However, the Falcons (15-9, 10-3 MAC) proceeded to hit .321 and .450 in the final two sets to win Saturday's rivalry matchup.
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan
MSU head coach Mel Tucker got drawn into the post-game hostilities in Ann Arbor as well...
Violence breaks out between Michigan, Michigan State players; police, Big Ten investigating
Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan football player as the two teams headed to their locker rooms following the fourth-ranked Wolverines’ 29-7 victory Saturday in Ann Arbor. U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said “the police are looking into it, and it’s because they’ve seen the...
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH
An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
WTOL-TV
Shots fired at west Toledo gas station Sunday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were on scene at a gas station on W. Sylvania Ave. and Talmadge Rd. in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon investigating a possible shooting. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Police put yellow crime tape up at the Marathon gas station while they...
Morning Sun
Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
