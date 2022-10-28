ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utrockets.com

Rockets Cruise to 87-43 Win over Ferris State in Exhibition Game

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team had its final tune-up before the regular season, defeating Ferris State 87-43 at home on Sunday. The Rockets scored the first 22 points of the game and led 24-4 at the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to 27 points at halftime, 40-13, but didn't budge much in the third quarter as the Bulldogs nearly kept pace with Toledo (22-19). The Rockets ended the game by shooting 61.1 percent in the fourth quarter.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
utrockets.com

Strong Second Half Propels Toledo to 100-88 Exhibition Win Over Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team was tested before pulling away in the second half in a 100-88 exhibition victory on Sunday afternoon at NCAA Division II power Findlay. The contest was played before a near-capacity crowd in the Oilers' Croy Gymnasium. "Findlay really challenged us and...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Capture Second Straight MAC Championship Title

ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Joy Chirchir and senior Faith Linga had a 2-3 finish to lead the University of Toledo women's cross country team to its second consecutive MAC Women's Cross Country Championship title at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. Toledo, ranked No. 16 nationally, placed five...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Tucker Gleason and Maxen Hook Earn MAC Weekly Awards

TOLEDO, Ohio – Redshirt freshman quarterback Tucker Gleason was named MAC West Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore safety Maxen Hook was named MAC West Defensive Player of the Week following their performances in Saturday's win at Eastern Michigan. Gleason got his first collegiate start at quarterback in...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Rally Late for 27-24 Win at Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Redshirt freshman quarterback Tucker Gleason threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter, in Toledo's 27-24 win at Eastern Michigan on Saturday. The victory moves the Rockets to 6-3 and 4-1 in the MAC, strengthening their grip on the...
YPSILANTI, MI
utrockets.com

Rockets Tied for Second After One Round of Ozarks Tourney

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Toledo women's golf team is tied for second place and three Rockets are tied for seventh in the individual standings following Monday's opening round of the Ozarks National Invitational at the par-72, 6,107-yard Ozarks National Club. Senior Amelia Lee, junior Angel Hii and freshman Reese...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Take Second Place at 2022 MAC Championships

ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Dennis Mutai and senior Mathew Chesum finished in fourth and sixth place, respectively, to lead the Toledo men's cross country team to a second-place finish at the 2022 MAC Men's Cross Country Championships at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. The Rockets scored 54 team points, just eight points behind first-place Miami's 46. Eight of the nine Rockets who competed finished with personal-best times.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Falls to Bowling Green in Four Sets

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team faced Bowling Green in the Battle of I-75 on Saturday, falling to the Falcons in four sets at the Stroh Center. The Rockets (15-9, 8-5 MAC) bounced back from a loss in the first set to win an epic second set, 30-28, to even the match at 1-1. However, the Falcons (15-9, 10-3 MAC) proceeded to hit .321 and .450 in the final two sets to win Saturday's rivalry matchup.
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State

When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
ANN ARBOR, MI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH

An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Shots fired at west Toledo gas station Sunday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were on scene at a gas station on W. Sylvania Ave. and Talmadge Rd. in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon investigating a possible shooting. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Police put yellow crime tape up at the Marathon gas station while they...
TOLEDO, OH
Morning Sun

Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
13abc.com

Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
FINDLAY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy