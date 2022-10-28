TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team had its final tune-up before the regular season, defeating Ferris State 87-43 at home on Sunday. The Rockets scored the first 22 points of the game and led 24-4 at the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to 27 points at halftime, 40-13, but didn't budge much in the third quarter as the Bulldogs nearly kept pace with Toledo (22-19). The Rockets ended the game by shooting 61.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO