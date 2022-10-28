Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
utrockets.com
Rockets Tied for Second After One Round of Ozarks Tourney
HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Toledo women's golf team is tied for second place and three Rockets are tied for seventh in the individual standings following Monday's opening round of the Ozarks National Invitational at the par-72, 6,107-yard Ozarks National Club. Senior Amelia Lee, junior Angel Hii and freshman Reese...
utrockets.com
Rockets Cruise to 87-43 Win over Ferris State in Exhibition Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team had its final tune-up before the regular season, defeating Ferris State 87-43 at home on Sunday. The Rockets scored the first 22 points of the game and led 24-4 at the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to 27 points at halftime, 40-13, but didn't budge much in the third quarter as the Bulldogs nearly kept pace with Toledo (22-19). The Rockets ended the game by shooting 61.1 percent in the fourth quarter.
utrockets.com
Strong Second Half Propels Toledo to 100-88 Exhibition Win Over Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team was tested before pulling away in the second half in a 100-88 exhibition victory on Sunday afternoon at NCAA Division II power Findlay. The contest was played before a near-capacity crowd in the Oilers' Croy Gymnasium. "Findlay really challenged us and...
utrockets.com
Tucker Gleason and Maxen Hook Earn MAC Weekly Awards
TOLEDO, Ohio – Redshirt freshman quarterback Tucker Gleason was named MAC West Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore safety Maxen Hook was named MAC West Defensive Player of the Week following their performances in Saturday's win at Eastern Michigan. Gleason got his first collegiate start at quarterback in...
utrockets.com
Rockets Take Second Place at 2022 MAC Championships
ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Dennis Mutai and senior Mathew Chesum finished in fourth and sixth place, respectively, to lead the Toledo men's cross country team to a second-place finish at the 2022 MAC Men's Cross Country Championships at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. The Rockets scored 54 team points, just eight points behind first-place Miami's 46. Eight of the nine Rockets who competed finished with personal-best times.
utrockets.com
Rockets Wrap Up Fall Season On High Note
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's tennis team collected nine wins in the final day of its Indoor Rocket Invite vs. Youngstown State and Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon. The Rockets swept all eight matches vs. the Penguins and split their doubles matches against the Falcons. The Rockets compiled...
utrockets.com
Rockets Rally Late for 27-24 Win at Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Redshirt freshman quarterback Tucker Gleason threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter, in Toledo's 27-24 win at Eastern Michigan on Saturday. The victory moves the Rockets to 6-3 and 4-1 in the MAC, strengthening their grip on the...
