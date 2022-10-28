ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club

Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver

Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: 5 bold predictions for Wolverines vs. Rutgers

With exception to the past 2 meetings, Michigan vs. Rutgers is usually a lopsided, ugly, over-quickly kind of Saturday. The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights have tangled 8 times, with the Wolverines posting a 7-1 record. UM barely won in 2021, eking out a 20-13 victory, and had major trouble in 2020, needing OT to come away with the 48-42 win (Cade McNamara’s storming debut).
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4

The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State commit downplays upcoming attendance to SEC location for marquee Week 10 matchup

Luke Montgomery will be visiting Athens during the Tennessee-Georgia game in Week 10. He quickly explained on social media that it is not as a recruit. Luke will be at the game as a guest visitor to his brother Ryan. Luke is a 4-star OT from the 2023 class, while Ryan is a QB from the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. Luke has been committed to Ohio State since February.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Tennessee week

After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie discuss Tennessee's latest win: 'Any doubts about that defense were eliminated'

There was no question about Tennessee’s dominance as the season progressed, but much of the focus was placed on the offense rather than the defensive unit. Really, there were questions as to if the Volunteers defense would be able to rise to the occasion to the point that this team could become a legitimate postseason contender. That was put to rest as the Vols held the Kentucky Wildcats to a mere 6 points on Saturday in the 44-6 victory — potential first-round quarterback Will Levis and all.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?

Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
KNOXVILLE, TN

