Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club
Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: 5 bold predictions for Wolverines vs. Rutgers
With exception to the past 2 meetings, Michigan vs. Rutgers is usually a lopsided, ugly, over-quickly kind of Saturday. The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights have tangled 8 times, with the Wolverines posting a 7-1 record. UM barely won in 2021, eking out a 20-13 victory, and had major trouble in 2020, needing OT to come away with the 48-42 win (Cade McNamara’s storming debut).
No. 11 Tennessee aims to display depth against Tennessee Tech
No. 11 Tennessee won’t officially open the season until hosting Tennessee Tech on Monday in Knoxville, Tenn., but the Volunteers
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne addresses questions on Mel Tucker's message to MSU coming out of Week 9
Payton Thorne had his answer for the questions about last weekend’s incident at Michigan. During his Tuesday media availability, Thorne was asked about Mel Tucker’s message to the Spartans coming out of Week 9. According to Thorne, that’s a message that is staying in-house within the program moving...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4
The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State commit downplays upcoming attendance to SEC location for marquee Week 10 matchup
Luke Montgomery will be visiting Athens during the Tennessee-Georgia game in Week 10. He quickly explained on social media that it is not as a recruit. Luke will be at the game as a guest visitor to his brother Ryan. Luke is a 4-star OT from the 2023 class, while Ryan is a QB from the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. Luke has been committed to Ohio State since February.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day dodges question about Michigan Stadium's tunnel arrangement during Week 10
Ryan Day was asked about the Michigan Stadium tunnel fight that happened on Saturday. He was not too keen on giving an answer about it. This year’s version of the game will be played at Ohio State, unlike last season. It will be at The Big House in 2023, however.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
Four-star LB likes Vols 'a lot' after seeing first game at Tennessee
A four-star Class of 2024 linebacker from Michigan attended his first game at Tennessee on Saturday and came away impressed.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Tennessee week
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
Elite QB Commit Nico Iamaleava Enjoys Another Trip To Rocky Top
When Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, he heard the doubters and questions surrounding the decision. Now, the Vols are an undefeated 8-0 and ranked second in the country, and Iamaleava was in Knoxville to enjoy another visit with the Vols. Following the visit, he discussed the trip ...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum addresses MSU altercation: 'I wouldn't have felt good ganging up on a couple players'
Blake Corum was one of the Michigan players who talked about the recent fight with Michigan State in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The fight happened after the Wolverines won 29-7 and players were walking back to their locker rooms. Corum gave his thoughts on what happened at Monday’s press conference....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie discuss Tennessee's latest win: 'Any doubts about that defense were eliminated'
There was no question about Tennessee’s dominance as the season progressed, but much of the focus was placed on the offense rather than the defensive unit. Really, there were questions as to if the Volunteers defense would be able to rise to the occasion to the point that this team could become a legitimate postseason contender. That was put to rest as the Vols held the Kentucky Wildcats to a mere 6 points on Saturday in the 44-6 victory — potential first-round quarterback Will Levis and all.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh opens Monday press conference with lengthy statement on MSU tunnel altercation
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program are still dealing with the fallout from the ugly incident in the stadium tunnel involving Michigan State Saturday night. To open his Monday presser, Harbaugh addressed what happened and once again called for a full investigation to take place quickly. Harbaugh also believes it...
saturdaytradition.com
Former prosecutor addresses prospect of criminal charges for Michigan State players involved in Week 9 altercation
Gemon Green has hired attorney Tom Mars after the incident that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Mars posted a video on social media of former prosecutor Toby Shook commenting on the new video angle of the fight. The video was taken from the back of the tunnel, and...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
wvlt.tv
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
Comments / 0