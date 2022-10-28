Read full article on original website
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
New York Lotto’s ‘Extraordinarily Rare’ Drawing A ‘Lottery Miracle’
Something just happened in New York State that may never happen again. This week it seems like many people have lotto fever! That's probably because of life-changing Powerball jackpots. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Billion for Wednesday Drawing. No one hit the Powerball jackpot on Monday which was valued at...
Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State
Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2...
$730k lottery ticket sold in Hudson Valley
One second-prize ticket for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Newburgh, New York Lottery officials announced Monday morning.
Two Million Dollar Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York
While on one match all the winning numbers for last night's $1 billion dollar Powerball drawing, that doesn't mean that there are some new millionaires in New York. Two winning tickets were sold in New York which has turned some New Yorkers into instant millionaires. According to Syracuse.com, a winning...
‘Pioneers’ of Upstate New York Food Scene Selling Beloved Business
Owners of an award-winning Hudson Valley business known for its "feel-good food" are looking for someone to take over. On Monday, a spokesperson from Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that "Pioneers of the Catskills' Food Scene Are Handing Down Their Business."
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
NY lottery ticket worth $313,715 sold
NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — The New York lottery shared some disappointing news Monday; after mistakenly saying Sunday that a lucky lottery player in New York was set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars, officials said the ticket was actually worth far less. The second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO […]
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
New York City Learns About ‘Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot’
An "under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot" is helping others discover "the beauty of upstate New York." A recent New York Post article highlighted a town in the Upper Hudson Valley. Germantown, New York Called An Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot. Germantown is an under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot, according to the New York...
Third prize Powerball winning tickets sold in Newburgh, Little Falls
Nine third prize winning Powerball tickets have been solid in New York, one of which coming from a Stewart's Shop in Little Falls and two of which being sold at a Smokes for Less in Newburgh.
$313K LOTTO Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh
With all eyes focused on the growing Powerball jackpot that's now hit $1 billion, someone in the Hudson Valley managed to win big by picking five correct numbers in the LOTTO game. The lucky winner, who purchased the ticket in Orange County, may not have won the $8 million grand...
Millions In New York State Waking Up To Bad News
Happy Holidays! Now that the spooky season has come and gone in what seems to be record time, it is time to look ahead to Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanuka! For millions in New York State, the start of November has also brought us some news we didn't exactly plan on.
Lottery winners! Four $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion, four third-place tickets were sold in New York for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. The winning tickets are worth $50,000 each and were bought by the lucky winners at the following locations: Roman Grocery Corp. on Bronxwood Avenue in the Bronx […]
Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park
On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
Thrillist
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
After months where the New York housing market went haywire, prices seem to be cooling off—at least in some neighborhoods. If you're looking to make a valuable investment in New York, though, the city isn't the only option; you might want to look into quaint upstate towns for some really good deals.
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be coming from upstate New York, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. A Norway Spruce from Queensbury, a town located more than 200 miles north of Manhattan, will be cut on Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12. […]
Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
