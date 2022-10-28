ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NY lottery ticket worth $313,715 sold

NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — The New York lottery shared some disappointing news Monday; after mistakenly saying Sunday that a lucky lottery player in New York was set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars, officials said the ticket was actually worth far less. The second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO […]
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

$313K LOTTO Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh

With all eyes focused on the growing Powerball jackpot that's now hit $1 billion, someone in the Hudson Valley managed to win big by picking five correct numbers in the LOTTO game. The lucky winner, who purchased the ticket in Orange County, may not have won the $8 million grand...
NEWBURGH, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Millions In New York State Waking Up To Bad News

Happy Holidays! Now that the spooky season has come and gone in what seems to be record time, it is time to look ahead to Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanuka! For millions in New York State, the start of November has also brought us some news we didn't exactly plan on.
PIX11

Lottery winners! Four $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion, four third-place tickets were sold in New York for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. The winning tickets are worth $50,000 each and were bought by the lucky winners at the following locations: Roman Grocery Corp. on Bronxwood Avenue in the Bronx […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park

On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
YONKERS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
