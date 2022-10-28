Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Halloween on Central conjures 100,000 souls
The streets in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg were filled with witches, ghosts, ghouls and their four-legged friends during Sunday’s second annual Halloween on Central event. From noon until 5 p.m., a total of 22 blocks from 9th to 31st Street were closed off to vehicular traffic as...
Sweets Swap: Bring extra Halloween candy to Clearwater rec centers for troops overseas
Clearwater recreation centers are collecting extra Halloween candy for U.S. service members overseas.
St. Pete weighs the future of historic Manhattan Casino building
The city hosted a community conversation Tuesday to gather ideas and focus on the future of the building.
Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your...
City Of Pinellas Park Hosts Its Annual Public Works BBQ Cook-Off And Rodeo
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – The City of Pinellas Park is hosting its Annual Public Works BBQ Cook-Off and Rodeo at England Brothers Park on November 5th, 2022. This is a free event and will open at 12:00 pm. The day’s events include a BBQ Cook-Off
Halloween carnival held at Armature Works
TAMPA, Fla. — Numerous families spent their weekend at Armature Works for its 2nd annual Halloween Carnival Experience. The area allowed guests to experience multiple rides to choose from, along with games and treats to indulge in like cotton candy or funnel cakes. In addition, face painting, and photo opportunities.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
Tampa Bay family bringing Halloween magic to son with cerebral palsy
Everybody knows some super heroes can fly and this Halloween, one Tampa family isn't letting any physical limitation keep their son from taking off. In fact, they've transformed his wheelchair into the ultimate Halloween costume a F14 tomcat -- like the one in ‘Top Gun.’
businessobserverfl.com
Bill Edwards expresses opposition to Dalí Museum expansion proposal
The former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner, whose company manages the nearby Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, says the referendum question amounts to an attempted “land grab.”. Former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner Bill Edwards has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinions, and on Monday he spoke out against a ballot question concerning the expansion of the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
‘It was super mean’: Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
New Shipping Container-Turned-Drive-Thru, Little’s, Coming to St. Pete
Named for the iconic ‘Chicken Little’ children’s story, the restaurant will specialize in serving sliders, chicken tenders, fries, and shakes.
Neighbors in Seminole Heights frustrated with storm debris collections
A month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, people are still picking up the pieces from the storm. While Tampa was mostly spared, some people say their streets are still littered with debris.
Tropicana Field to be used at D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
fox13news.com
Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
stpeterising.com
13-story boutique hotel with significant food and beverage focus revealed for the EDGE District
At the beginning of 2020, there were around five new hotels planned for downtown St. Pete. When COVID-19 hit, financing for new hotel construction dried up. Most of the proposed hotels were either reconfigured into apartments or scrapped altogether. Only two hotels found a way to move forward. Today, with...
travelawaits.com
My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida
The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Rainy Day Activities in Tampa Bay
If your Tampa vacation falls anytime between the months of June-October, your odds of getting caught in a rainstorm goes up dramatically. The wet season in Tampa can be unpredictable with afternoon storms occurring without much advance warning. If it looks like a storm may be brewing, you may want to hold off on your beach plans.
wrif.com
What Could Two Floridians Not Resist at WalMart?
Two people were arrested at a Walmart after they both couldn’t resist the temptation of one of the stores most delicious delicacies. Largo Police Department claim Cristian Ray Reeves-Putnam and Alexis Ann Marie Castillo were shopping their local Walmart for food when they decided to grab some rotisserie chicken. Allegedly they were seen eating a chicken out of a box. Once they got full of that tasty delicious chicken they re-sealed the half-eaten chicken and placed it back on the shelf.
