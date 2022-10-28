ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Halloween on Central conjures 100,000 souls

The streets in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg were filled with witches, ghosts, ghouls and their four-legged friends during Sunday’s second annual Halloween on Central event. From noon until 5 p.m., a total of 22 blocks from 9th to 31st Street were closed off to vehicular traffic as...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Halloween carnival held at Armature Works

TAMPA, Fla. — Numerous families spent their weekend at Armature Works for its 2nd annual Halloween Carnival Experience. The area allowed guests to experience multiple rides to choose from, along with games and treats to indulge in like cotton candy or funnel cakes. In addition, face painting, and photo opportunities.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bill Edwards expresses opposition to Dalí Museum expansion proposal

The former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner, whose company manages the nearby Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, says the referendum question amounts to an attempted “land grab.”. Former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner Bill Edwards has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinions, and on Monday he spoke out against a ballot question concerning the expansion of the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
CLEARWATER, FL
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida

The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Rainy Day Activities in Tampa Bay

If your Tampa vacation falls anytime between the months of June-October, your odds of getting caught in a rainstorm goes up dramatically. The wet season in Tampa can be unpredictable with afternoon storms occurring without much advance warning. If it looks like a storm may be brewing, you may want to hold off on your beach plans.
TAMPA, FL
wrif.com

What Could Two Floridians Not Resist at WalMart?

Two people were arrested at a Walmart after they both couldn’t resist the temptation of one of the stores most delicious delicacies. Largo Police Department claim Cristian Ray Reeves-Putnam and Alexis Ann Marie Castillo were shopping their local Walmart for food when they decided to grab some rotisserie chicken. Allegedly they were seen eating a chicken out of a box. Once they got full of that tasty delicious chicken they re-sealed the half-eaten chicken and placed it back on the shelf.

