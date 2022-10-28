Read full article on original website
‘Alien: Resurrection’ Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet Punches Back At Joss Whedon For Making Films Aimed At “Morons”
The “Alien” franchise has had a headache-inducing history. Though dozens of scripts were developed over the years, many were completely tossed out, and several films featured last-minute scenes being rewritten on the set during filming. While the first two installments from directors Ridley Scott and James Cameron were massively praised commercial and critical successes, the second half of the Ellen Ripley odyssey gets dicey pretty fast.
Sigourney Weaver Says Hollywood’s “Incredible Sexism” Is The Reason She Didn’t Pursue A Directing Career
Veteran actress Sigourney Weaver has made a name for herself playing strong and determined characters going back to the original “Alien” film from 1979, where she essentially played a modified version of the “final girl” in Ridley Scott’s artsy sci-fi take on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” However, her ambitions to get behind the camera as a director seemingly were dashed by “incredible sexism” in Hollywood that she experienced first-hand as an actress trying to lead rather large studio films over multiple decades.
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Trailer: Tilda Swinton Plays Dual Roles In Joanna Hogg’s Ghostly New Drama
Joanna Hogg’s and Tilda Swinton’s creative partnership goes back nearly fifty years. The two became friends when they were only ten years old, and this school friendship eventually led to Hogg casting Swinton as the lead in her (1986) NFTS graduation film, “Caprice,” about a woman stuck in a fashion magazine. More recently, Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, took on lead roles in Hogg’s critically acclaimed film “The Souvenir” in 2019 and its sequel “The Souvenir: Part II” in 2021. And the Swinton-Hogg dynamo is still whirring away, with the duo set to showcase their latest collaboration—a mother-daughter ghost story entitled “The Eternal Daughter.”
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues’ Review: Sacha Jenkins Honors Pops’ Legacy As A Jazz Founding Father
In an odd moment of chance, “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues” is released at a moment in which musical artist Kanye West is rapidly losing the support of the global brands he was associated with due to his recent tirade of anti-Semitic comments. To observe a standard but thoughtful look at a trailblazing artist, while such a prominent contemporary musical innovator has positioned themselves as the architect of their downfall, is somewhat bewildering in contrast. This focus on the life and trials of Louis Armstrong isn’t reinventing the wheel at any point. It’s doubtful that many would think as much. However, this breezy yet informative watch has perhaps accidentally illustrated not just how far black musical talent has moved the needle but the vast differences in how talent moves within the world.
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Review: Season 2 Of Apple TV’s Engaging Family Drama Gets Lost In The Jungle
“People don’t change, Allie. They just reveal themselves over time.” The final line of the season premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Mosquito Coast” could be about the show itself, a program that maybe never had the gravity or potential that its first season implied it could. The first season felt like it was setting up an interesting study of conflicted morals, white privilege, and family tension. It was a tight 7-episode season with a pair of episodes directed by the great Rupert Wyatt (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and taut screenwriting that filtered through a coiled performance from the underrated Justin Theroux. Everything that worked about the first season has an inferior counterpart in the second. It’s unnecessarily three episodes longer—a decision that’s not supported by plot but just drags out the action of the season—and it leans into clichés that it felt like the writers actively avoided in the first season.
Brace Yourselves, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Said To Run Over 3 Hours
Many genre film fans are foaming from the mouth with anticipation for James Cameron’s upcoming second installment of his sci-fi romantic adventure film “Avatar” with “Avatar: The Way of Water”’ finally heading to theaters after what feels like a decade of waiting. Well, we...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe & Director Eric Appel On Making a Parody of Music Biopics, Working with Al & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo puts on his accordion and talks about The Roku Channel’s latest release, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” with the director Eric Appel (“Son of Zorn,” “Funny or Die Presents…”) and star Daniel Radcliffe (the “Harry Potter” films, “Swiss Army Man,” “Miracle Workers”). The parody film follows Weird Al’s life from weird, polka-obsessed child to world-renowned rockstar to depraved, alcoholic, Madonna-loving Sex God.
Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series Taps Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As The Lead Hero
It’s impressive to see the sheer volume and quality of genre projects with which actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Trial of The Chicago 7”) has been involved in such a short period. Some of them include Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” soft-reboot, Michael Bay’s heist thriller “Ambulance,” playing a new incarnation of Morpheus in Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections,” a major villain in the two “Aquaman” movies from director James Wan, and earning an Emmy award for his performance on the HBO series “Watchmen.” Well, the rising star has nabbed another significant role in a comic book project.
Music Supervisor Randall Poster Says Jack White Is In Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’￼
If you aren’t listening to Brian Koppelman’s excellent podcast, The Moment, let this be the reminder that you need to do that. A screenwriter, director, and current writer/showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer of Showtime’s “Billions” and the anthology show “Super Pumped,” which focuses on ‘The Battle For Uber’ in season one with his partner David Levien. A former music exec & A&R guy before he shifted focus to films, Koppelman interviews an array of guests and, many not just from the world of movies or music.
‘A Quiet Place’: Lupita Nyong’o Set To Star In New ‘Day One’ Spinoff
We are merely days away from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and thus, the return of Lupita Nyong’o to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While people are excited to see what Nyong’o does in the new ‘Black Panther’ film, folks won’t have to wait very long at all to see the actress in a new franchise, as she is now set to star in the upcoming “A Quiet Place” spinoff.
‘Three Pines’ Trailer: Alfred Molina Investigates Some Murders In Prime Video’s New Mystery Series
Murder mysteries are all the rage right now, thanks to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” and Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptations. Combine that with the world’s love of true-crime in recent years, and you have a public craving for any and all murders on screen. Knowing that, Prime Video is ready to release a new limited series that combines the world’s love of mysterious homicide and a charismatic detective figuring things out with the new series, “Three Pines.”
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Returns To A Fairy Tale Classic With A Wicked Twist￼
In certain years, we see actors constantly. But perhaps because of the pandemic, some actors took a bit of a pause and hung out with family instead. This seems to be the case with six-time Oscar-nominated Amy Adams, who we haven’t really seen on screen since 2021, roles she all shot in 2020 at least (“Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Woman In The Window,” which was actually shot close to 2019). Well, with her break firmly over, it seems, and new roles in the way, including A24’s “Nightbitch,” Amy Adams—who generally takes challenging parts—finally returns to the screen with something a little lighter: the belated sequel to Disney’s “Enchanted,” titled “Disenchanted.”
‘The Penguin’ Series: Cristin Milioti To Play Sofia Falcone In ‘The Batman’ Spinoff
In the wake of the formation of DC Studios by Warner Bros. Discovery, Matt Reeves continues to forge on, expanding his own cinematic universe spun off from the hit feature film, “The Batman.” Multiple HBO Max shows and a second movie is on the horizon. One of those about to head into production early next year is “The Penguin,” starring Colin Farrell as his scene-stealing crook Oswald Copplepot, aka, Penguin.
‘Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend’ Trailer: Frank Grillo Is The Man Trying To Gunning For Racing Immortality
Are rivalries the greatest motivation for success? Few come close to that of automotive legends Ferruccio Lamborghini and Enzo Ferrari. The new film “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” explores one man’s quest to achieve racing immortality. It traces Lamborghini’s rise from building tractors to manufacturing a car worthy of running in the Geneva Grand Prix. While becoming a force in Italian automotive history, the film explores the tumult and triumph in his personal life.
‘Crystal Lake’: A24, Bryan Fuller & Peacock Team For ‘Friday The 13th’ Prequel Series
It’s Halloween, and there is some exciting news on the horror front as Bryan Fuller (“Hannibal”) and A24 have announced they are teaming up for “Crystal Lake,” a prequel series that takes place in the world of “Friday The 13th” for Peacock’s streaming service. The beloved slasher film series would eventually see Jason Voorhees as the main threat against anyone with a pulse, as the zombified killing machine stalked the rural area where he died until he eventually explored Manhattan and space in subsequent sequels.
‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie Says She Channeled An Octopus & A Honey Badger For Her Performance
While it’s hard to gauge the effectiveness of a performance based just on a trailer, it’s clear that Margot Robbie is gaining some buzz for her role in the upcoming Damien Chazelle film, “Babylon.” An awards season push is a no-brainer, as Robbie is already twice nominated for Oscars. And according to the actress, her performance in “Babylon” is the hardest she’s worked in her career.
‘Barbarian’: ‘American Psycho’ Author Bret Easton Ellis Says Horror Film Didn’t Have “Courage Of Its Convictions” & He Wanted A Different Ending
Bret Easton Ellis is a writer who knows a thing or two about horrific events in stories. The man behind the novel “American Psycho” is no stranger to putting incredible amounts of terror and blood in his stories. So, you’d imagine this is a person who has a soft spot in his heart for horror films. And that’s exactly the case. However, he also has very particular ideas about what makes a horror film really work. Unfortunately, the recent hit, “Barbarian,” doesn’t necessarily fall under his umbrella of great horror.
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Cast In Marvel’s Upcoming Disney+ Series
Not only was “WandaVision” the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, but it also was a massive hit, not just in viewership but also with awards consideration. So, it makes sense Marvel Studios would want to keep that mini-franchise going with the first spinoff “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” (The second spinoff is “Vision Quest,” which seems to be in the works, also.) While not much is really known about ‘Coven of Chaos,’ the cast is starting to come together and a popular Netflix star is the latest to join the MCU.
