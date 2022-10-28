Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman. A decision to transfer landed him at Arkansas, with a fresh start, bolstered by a coaching staff who believes in what he can do. Being a top recruit can come with a lot of pressure, and Haselwood has dealt with it throughout his career. But a new outlook has propelled him to an impact role at Arkansas, and is seeing him become the best version of himself.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO