Austin, TX

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Preview – Arkansas vs. UAFS Exhibition

Arkansas women’s basketball will play its lone exhibition this Wednesday night, as the team hosts Arkansas – Fort Smith at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Admission is free. Opponent: UAFS (exhibition) Location: Bud Walton Arena. Tickets: Free. Flip Card: Click HERE. Game Notes: Click HERE. Live Stats:...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Doubles Take On ITA Fall Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet gear up for the final collegiate event of the fall at the ITA National Fall Championships this week in San Diego, Calif. at the Barnes Tennis Center held Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Gamecocks on Deck for Razorbacks in Barnhill

The Hogs return to their home court for the first time in two weeks for a midweek match-up against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking to get back in the win column after pairs of losses, South Carolina to LSU and Texas A&M, and Arkansas in two against No. 12 Florida. The Razorbacks are currently 14-7 overall and 5-6 in league competition, and the Gamecocks are 10-10, 4-6 in the SEC.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Sanders Selected as Semifinalist for Butkus Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of fifteen semifinalists for the 2022 Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation’s best collegiate linebacker. Sanders has emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ top defensive playmakers this season. The Denton, Texas, native has racked...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Gomez-Alonso Set to Compete at ITA Fall National Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso continues her fall season as she heads to San Diego, Calif. to compete in the ITA Fall National Championships held Nov. 2-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center. The Championships are the grand finale to the fall collegiate tennis season and feature 64 of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Clark Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been announced as a nominee for the prestigious Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on, the organization announced Tuesday. The award is named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Soccer Eliminated from SEC Tournament in PKs

PENSACOLA, Fla. – No. 4 seed Arkansas dropped its opening match of the SEC Tournament and tied No. 5 seed Vanderbilt 1-1, but fell 5-4 in penalty kicks. The Hogs (11-3-4) opened the match in typical fashion and got on the board early via a penalty kick converted by defender Shana Flynn in the 6th minute. Freshman Zoe Susi was fouled by Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sarah Wojdelko inside the penalty box which led to the kick.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Game Time Announcement: LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week 11 contest against No. 15 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on either CBS or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Golf Ties for Eighth at the Battle at the Beach

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – The Arkansas women’s golf team wrapped up their fall season in Cabo, Mexico this weekend, finishing the Battle at the Beach in a tie with Baylor for eighth place. After tallying a 285 in the final round, the No. 14 Razorbacks finished with an 11-over 863 (291-287-285). Arkansas was one stroke behind seventh-place Houston and five ahead of 10th-place North Texas. LSU won the Battle at the Beach with a tournament record 14-under 838.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Raheim Sanders, Reid Bauer Take Home SEC Weekly Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After a commanding 41-27 road win at Auburn, Arkansas football’s Raheim Sanders and Reid Bauer were recognized by the Southeastern Conference with weekly awards on Monday. Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and redshirt-senior punter Reid Bauer was tabbed the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Haselwood: Best Version of Himself

Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Sanders Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Sanders has emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ top defensive playmakers this season. The Denton, Texas, native has...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Seven Hogs Earn All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ninth-ranked Arkansas had seven student-athletes placed across the three All-SEC teams, the league announced on Sunday. Forward Anna Podojil makes her fourth straight appearance on the First Team and is Arkansas’ only selection. Her senior season has been historic, as she tied the program’s all-time goals record (44) last week and became the program’s all-time points leader earlier this season. Podojil has started every game this season and her seven goals lead the team, tied with second-teamer Ava Tankersley. She was named National Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Player of the Week for notching a brace against Grand Canyon and scoring a goal at No. 13 BYU.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 181: Jadon Haselwood

Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman. A decision to transfer landed him at Arkansas, with a fresh start, bolstered by a coaching staff who believes in what he can do. Being a top recruit can come with a lot of pressure, and Haselwood has dealt with it throughout his career. But a new outlook has propelled him to an impact role at Arkansas, and is seeing him become the best version of himself.
NORMAN, OK
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Evan Crosby

World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
BENTONVILLE, AR

