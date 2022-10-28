Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas vs. UAFS Exhibition
Arkansas women’s basketball will play its lone exhibition this Wednesday night, as the team hosts Arkansas – Fort Smith at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Admission is free. Opponent: UAFS (exhibition) Location: Bud Walton Arena. Tickets: Free. Flip Card: Click HERE. Game Notes: Click HERE. Live Stats:...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Doubles Take On ITA Fall Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet gear up for the final collegiate event of the fall at the ITA National Fall Championships this week in San Diego, Calif. at the Barnes Tennis Center held Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gamecocks on Deck for Razorbacks in Barnhill
The Hogs return to their home court for the first time in two weeks for a midweek match-up against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking to get back in the win column after pairs of losses, South Carolina to LSU and Texas A&M, and Arkansas in two against No. 12 Florida. The Razorbacks are currently 14-7 overall and 5-6 in league competition, and the Gamecocks are 10-10, 4-6 in the SEC.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Sanders Selected as Semifinalist for Butkus Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of fifteen semifinalists for the 2022 Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation’s best collegiate linebacker. Sanders has emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ top defensive playmakers this season. The Denton, Texas, native has racked...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gomez-Alonso Set to Compete at ITA Fall National Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso continues her fall season as she heads to San Diego, Calif. to compete in the ITA Fall National Championships held Nov. 2-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center. The Championships are the grand finale to the fall collegiate tennis season and feature 64 of...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Clark Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark has been announced as a nominee for the prestigious Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on, the organization announced Tuesday. The award is named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Soccer Eliminated from SEC Tournament in PKs
PENSACOLA, Fla. – No. 4 seed Arkansas dropped its opening match of the SEC Tournament and tied No. 5 seed Vanderbilt 1-1, but fell 5-4 in penalty kicks. The Hogs (11-3-4) opened the match in typical fashion and got on the board early via a penalty kick converted by defender Shana Flynn in the 6th minute. Freshman Zoe Susi was fouled by Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sarah Wojdelko inside the penalty box which led to the kick.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Game Time Announcement: LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week 11 contest against No. 15 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on either CBS or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Golf Ties for Eighth at the Battle at the Beach
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – The Arkansas women’s golf team wrapped up their fall season in Cabo, Mexico this weekend, finishing the Battle at the Beach in a tie with Baylor for eighth place. After tallying a 285 in the final round, the No. 14 Razorbacks finished with an 11-over 863 (291-287-285). Arkansas was one stroke behind seventh-place Houston and five ahead of 10th-place North Texas. LSU won the Battle at the Beach with a tournament record 14-under 838.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Raheim Sanders, Reid Bauer Take Home SEC Weekly Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After a commanding 41-27 road win at Auburn, Arkansas football’s Raheim Sanders and Reid Bauer were recognized by the Southeastern Conference with weekly awards on Monday. Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and redshirt-senior punter Reid Bauer was tabbed the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Haselwood: Best Version of Himself
Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Sanders Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Sanders has emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ top defensive playmakers this season. The Denton, Texas, native has...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Seven Hogs Earn All-SEC Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ninth-ranked Arkansas had seven student-athletes placed across the three All-SEC teams, the league announced on Sunday. Forward Anna Podojil makes her fourth straight appearance on the First Team and is Arkansas’ only selection. Her senior season has been historic, as she tied the program’s all-time goals record (44) last week and became the program’s all-time points leader earlier this season. Podojil has started every game this season and her seven goals lead the team, tied with second-teamer Ava Tankersley. She was named National Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Player of the Week for notching a brace against Grand Canyon and scoring a goal at No. 13 BYU.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 181: Jadon Haselwood
Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman. A decision to transfer landed him at Arkansas, with a fresh start, bolstered by a coaching staff who believes in what he can do. Being a top recruit can come with a lot of pressure, and Haselwood has dealt with it throughout his career. But a new outlook has propelled him to an impact role at Arkansas, and is seeing him become the best version of himself.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
KHBS
Skull found in the woods in Bella Vista, Arkansas could be that of missing man, city says
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A human skull was found in the woods in Bella Vista Sunday, according to Cassi Lapp, city spokesperson. The skull was found about 1 1/2 miles from the Buckingham Trailhead, which is on the Back 40 Trails. Police and cadaver dogs searched the area. They...
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas
Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
KHBS
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
