Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Junior Colson reveals Michigan's team message vs. MSU: 'Do not play with our food'
Junior Colson revealed the message the team received heading into Michigan’s rivalry game with Michigan State. “Coach said, ‘Do not play with our food,’” Colson revealed per Alejandro Zuniga with 247 Sports. “That’s what we had to go out there and do.”. Colson led...
saturdaytradition.com
Alan Haller, Michigan State AD, releases further statement on postgame incident with Michigan
Alan Haller, Michigan State’s Athletic director, put out a statement after news broke that Mel Tucker would be indefinitely suspending 4 players from Michigan State’s football team. Michigan State and Michigan got into a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Haller thought Tucker’s decision to...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker issues lengthy apology for Michigan State's Week 9 behavior at Michigan Stadium
Mel Tucker took time Monday to address and apologize for Michigan State’s actions following the rivalry game vs. Michigan. After the game, a group of Spartans engaged in an ugly incident involving 2 Wolverine players. That fight is being investigated by authorities and 4 members of the Michigan State program are currently suspended.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt unveils his updated top 10 rankings following Week 9
Joel Klatt recently provided his updated top 10 rankings following the Week 9 action, and there is a new No. 1. Klatt moved Tennessee to the top spot ahead of Ohio State after an impressive win over Kentucky in Week 9. Klatt also has TCU pushing Alabama out of the top 5 after the Horned Frogs remained undefeated in Week 9.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema reaffirms support for Illini assistant George McDonald following win over Nebraska
Bret Bielema wanted to make sure everyone knew how much he supported receivers coach George McDonald. He talked about it at Monday’s press conference. The Fighting Illini handled business against another B1G West foe on Saturday, beating Nebraska 26-9. Bielema wanted to highlight the job that McDonald has done...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast
College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: Week 10 AP Top 25 released
College football Rankings are getting updated with the new AP Top 25 released on Sunday. Coming out of Week 9, the race for the College Football Playoff is in full swing, and the true contenders are standing out on the top of the poll. The top 4 in the country...
saturdaytradition.com
Logan Brown, former Wisconsin OL, announces transfer destination
Logan Brown entered the transfer portal after being dismissed from Wisconsin on Oct. 13. On Sunday, just over 2 weeks later, Brown has found a new home. The veteran tackle will be transferring to Kansas to play with Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks next year. He announced the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Coaches Poll Week 10: 4 B1G teams crack top 25
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated for Week 10! After a dramatic and action-packed Week 9 around the country, the new Coaches Poll has Georgia locked in at No. 1 overall. In the B1G, Ohio State secured another win and 44+ point scoring performance with a big 4th...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh opens Monday press conference with lengthy statement on MSU tunnel altercation
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program are still dealing with the fallout from the ugly incident in the stadium tunnel involving Michigan State Saturday night. To open his Monday presser, Harbaugh addressed what happened and once again called for a full investigation to take place quickly. Harbaugh also believes it...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum: Michigan 'officially on a rampage' after win over Michigan State in Week 9
Blake Corum is feeling good about No. 4 Michigan’s 29-7 home win over its rival in Michigan State in Week 9 to get back the Paul Bunyan Trophy. After the game, Corum was interviewed by WXYZ Detroit on the win over Michigan State and the Wolverines moving forward:. “It...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses ongoing evaluation at QB position for Penn State
James Franklin has been asked about Drew Allar a lot this season. The question came up once again at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Sean Clifford had 4 turnovers in the loss to Ohio State. Three of them were interceptions and he also lost a fumble after getting sacked by J.T. Tuimoloau.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit releases top performing players from Week 9, 1 B1G star featured
Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performers on Monday like he does every week. There was a B1G player that got mentioned on his list. It’s no surprise that Herbie is one of the people who is also high on J.T. Tuimoloau after his performance from Week 9. Tuimoloau was a dominant force of the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Why the Buckeyes deserve to be No. 1 in first Playoff rankings
On Tuesday, when the inaugural rankings of the CFP arrive, there’s not going to be a ton of mystery. Georgia will be in that all-important top 4. As will Tennessee. As will Ohio State. The 4th spot probably goes to Michigan, maybe Clemson. But here’s the thing. The Buckeyes should be No. 1.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G bowl projections following Week 9
If there’s one thing that we learned from the B1G this week, it’s that Penn State isn’t a pushover. Squarely No. 3 in the B1G? Yes, though No. 17 Illinois will have some words about that one. The Fighting Illini looked good defeating Nebraska to earn their 7th win of the year. Illinois’ matchup against Michigan in mid-November would catapult the Illini over Penn State’s tougher schedule. There seems to be little chance Illinois falls lower than a Citrus Bowl selection barring a major collapse.
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau nets national honor for breakout performance in Ohio State's Week 9 win
J.T. Tuimoloau had himself a game in Week 9. Tuimoloau collected 3 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 INTs in the Week 9 win over conference foe Penn State. The 2 INTs were the 1st of Tuimoloau’s college career. Tuimoloau also recorded a forced fumble and a recovery while returning...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair: Case was made for Ohio State to be ranked No. 1
Ohio State checks in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff. Tennessee topped the first CFP poll of 2022. During a post-reveal media teleconference, selection committee chair Boo Corrigan shared that a case was made for Ohio State to be No. 1 during the voting process:. I wish...
Comments / 0