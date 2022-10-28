ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wfcnnews.com

First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month

MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

Anna, Jonesboro provide community-wide trick-or-treating experience

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – There were princesses, Mario characters, a chicken, and the Grinch. “Everybody’s got some original ideas,” Bev Gibbons of the Anna Moose Lodge said. No matter the costume, there was Halloween spirit abound amongst trick-or-treaters in Anna and Jonesboro Saturday afternoon. Gibbons said...
JONESBORO, IL
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting

One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
CARBONDALE, IL
cilfm.com

Arrest made Monday at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A teenager was arrested Monday morning at the Marion High School in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to Marion Police, an officer at the school recognized the teen known to be wanted on a warrant. Marion Police say the officer first tried talking to the teen. When that didn’t work, the officer attempted to take the teen into custody, which the teen resisted. School monitors and other students then got involved and the incident got physical. No injuries were reported.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is working to fix the commonwealth's teacher shortage. Millions of dollars in grant funding is being put towards projects that support victims of violent crime in Kentucky. Illinois woman charged with aggravated battery to a child. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Illinois State Police arrest a...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Election day is just one week away, and the race for governor of Illinois is getting closer. A recent Emerson College Poll shows Democrat Governor JB Pritzker has a 9-point lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Darren Bailey. The same poll shows Pritzker with a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man charged with criminal trespass to residence

Centralia Police have arrested a 24-year-old Salem man for criminal trespass to an occupied residence in connection with a stolen car, medication and debit card taken from a Centralia woman. Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street was arrested in connection with an October 21st incident at the Village Apartments on...
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.

Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Author Joel Rhodes: "Haunted Cape Girardeau" | Stories of the Heartland 10/31/22. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. We're joined by Joel Rhodes, the author of...
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
MARION, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Fatal Crash Near Nashville Tuesday Morning

A traffic crash south of Nashville resulted in a fatality Tuesday morning. The accident on State Route 127 near Mississippi Road involved a passenger car and a semi-truck. State Route 127 was closed and traffic had to be rerouted as a result of the accident. No other details were made...
NASHVILLE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman

PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
cilfm.com

Harrisburg Township Assessor facing felony charges

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – The elected assessor of the Harrisburg Township is facing felony charges. Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar alleges that Elaine Clayton, 66, violated state law by being both the elected assessor and holding other non-elected, paying jobs within the township government at the same time.
HARRISBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy