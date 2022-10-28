MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A teenager was arrested Monday morning at the Marion High School in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to Marion Police, an officer at the school recognized the teen known to be wanted on a warrant. Marion Police say the officer first tried talking to the teen. When that didn’t work, the officer attempted to take the teen into custody, which the teen resisted. School monitors and other students then got involved and the incident got physical. No injuries were reported.

