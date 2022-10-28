Read full article on original website
wfcnnews.com
First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month
MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
kbsi23.com
Anna, Jonesboro provide community-wide trick-or-treating experience
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – There were princesses, Mario characters, a chicken, and the Grinch. “Everybody’s got some original ideas,” Bev Gibbons of the Anna Moose Lodge said. No matter the costume, there was Halloween spirit abound amongst trick-or-treaters in Anna and Jonesboro Saturday afternoon. Gibbons said...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting
One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday. In just a few hours, much of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau will be a no parking zone. Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested...
cilfm.com
Arrest made Monday at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A teenager was arrested Monday morning at the Marion High School in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to Marion Police, an officer at the school recognized the teen known to be wanted on a warrant. Marion Police say the officer first tried talking to the teen. When that didn’t work, the officer attempted to take the teen into custody, which the teen resisted. School monitors and other students then got involved and the incident got physical. No injuries were reported.
KFVS12
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is working to fix the commonwealth's teacher shortage. Millions of dollars in grant funding is being put towards projects that support victims of violent crime in Kentucky. Illinois woman charged with aggravated battery to a child. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Illinois State Police arrest a...
KFVS12
Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Election day is just one week away, and the race for governor of Illinois is getting closer. A recent Emerson College Poll shows Democrat Governor JB Pritzker has a 9-point lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Darren Bailey. The same poll shows Pritzker with a...
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen charged in Carbondale shooting incident, search for 20-year-old suspect continues
CARBONDALE, IL — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to a deadly Oct. 23 shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Police on Oct. 24 charged a 20-year-old Cairo, Illinois, man with murder in that shooting, and investigators are continuing to search for that suspect. In a news release sent...
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man charged with criminal trespass to residence
Centralia Police have arrested a 24-year-old Salem man for criminal trespass to an occupied residence in connection with a stolen car, medication and debit card taken from a Centralia woman. Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street was arrested in connection with an October 21st incident at the Village Apartments on...
KFVS12
Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.
Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Author Joel Rhodes: "Haunted Cape Girardeau" | Stories of the Heartland 10/31/22. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. We're joined by Joel Rhodes, the author of...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
okawvilletimes.com
Fatal Crash Near Nashville Tuesday Morning
A traffic crash south of Nashville resulted in a fatality Tuesday morning. The accident on State Route 127 near Mississippi Road involved a passenger car and a semi-truck. State Route 127 was closed and traffic had to be rerouted as a result of the accident. No other details were made...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
KFVS12
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A cattle breeding company out of Arkansas plans to build a new meat processing plant in southern Illinois. Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north of Creal Springs in Williamson County. The company said the new...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
cilfm.com
Harrisburg Township Assessor facing felony charges
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – The elected assessor of the Harrisburg Township is facing felony charges. Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar alleges that Elaine Clayton, 66, violated state law by being both the elected assessor and holding other non-elected, paying jobs within the township government at the same time.
