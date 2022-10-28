Read full article on original website
Destiny Payton Responds After LAMH Fan Calls Her Disappointing + Will Apologize to Miss Van
Destiny Payton’s beef with Melody Shari isn’t ending anytime soon. When it comes to “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” star Destiny Payton, she is uncertain if she’ll ever be cordial with Melody Shari again. Recently, Destiny and Melody had significant tension during Destiny’s MaDonni grand re-opening...
RHOP Recap: Robyn & Wendy Continue to Clash + Ashley’s Separation Leaks
On the recent episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” Wendy is still trying to figure out if she should move forward with Peter. She tells Eddie that Peter said that she’d have to put down $300,000 to own a good chunk of her Nigerian lounge. Eddie thinks Wendy may already have too much on her plate for a new venture.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
LHHATL Recap: Safaree is Called out About Erica’s Mental Health + Joc Receives Sad News
On the recent episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” the drama continues in Las Vegas. After Bambi and Scrappy have another blowup in front of the group, Scrappy decides he owes Bambi an apology. Interestingly enough, he goes off on Momma Dee for creating tension. And Momma Dee feels violated.
LHHNY Alum Kimbella Vanderhee Calls out Safaree Samuels & His Former Boo
Safaree Samuels is offending the ladies on LHHATL. Safaree Samuels has been getting called out on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” quite a bit on the current season. Other cast members are very opinionated about how things unfolded between him and Erica Mena. He dragged his feet about the divorce because it wasn’t something he thought they needed to go forward with. However, Erica said she was certain it was time for both of them to move on from their marriage. Interestingly enough, co-parenting has also had its messy moments for the former couple. In fact, Erica told Bambi and Sierra Gates that Safaree doesn’t spend enough time with their children. And she has to pick up the slack.
Marsau Scott Claps Back After LaTisha Scott’s Cousin KeKe Makes Revelation on LAMH
Marsau Scott thinks LaTisha Scott’s cousin KeKe betrayed the family. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Marsau Scott made it clear that he’s not here for LaTisha Scott‘s cousin KeKe airing out their issues on the show. In fact, these days Marsau feels like KeKe turned on her family to side with a foe. However, KeKe and Melody Shari have denied that this is the case. In fact, they claimed they have been cool for years. And KeKe’s issues with LaTisha and Marsau started after the couple warned Melody and Martell Holt about KeKe’s past. According to KeKe, Marsau and LaTisha told them she had an addiction to pills. So they joked that Melody and Martell needed to lock up their medications before KeKe came over.
Dr. Jackie Walters Checks Toya Bush-Harris + Quad Webb Drags Dr. Eugene Harris
Toya Bush-Harris is clashing with Quad Webb and Anila Sajja. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris is having an eventful season. She’s been accused of cheating on Dr. Eugene Harris. She has denied cheating on her husband. Toya also believed that Quad Webb and Anila Sajja were responsible for the rumor making its way to the show. Interestingly enough, Toya was hit with another accusation after Anila’s house was broken into. Quad questioned if Toya had something to do with the crime. Then it seemed as if Anila and Dr. Kiran Sajja had the same suspicions. Some fans of the show weren’t feeling any of this. So they took to social media to call them out for linking a Black doctor and his Black wife to a crime with no evidence.
‘Married to Medicine’ Star Anila Sajja Blasts Quad Webb & Dr. Contessa Metcalfe
Quad Webb and Anila Sajja are feuding with Toya Bush-Harris. “Married to Medicine” star Anila Sajja found herself in the hot seat a few times at the reunion for the current season. Other cast members took issue with her and Quad Webb attempting to link Toya Bush-Harris to the break-in. As we recently reported, Anila and Quad thought the timing of everything was suspicious. Days prior, Dr. Heavenly Kimes told Toya that she thought Anila brought the woman who accused Toya of cheating to Quad’s party. This led to Toya going off on Anila and the woman. It later came out that Quad actually invited the woman to the event. Anila made this revelation to Toya while the cast was at Blue Ridge Mountain.
‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Ceaser is Still Frustrated by Rok & Krystal + Rok Makes His Move
On the recent episode of “Black Ink Crew,” Spyder is ready to pursue his big dream outside of being a tattoo artist. He started his own clothing line entitled Branded Content. So he’s planning for the line to make its debut at a pop-up shop. Although there were some concerns about receiving the merchandise in time, the event ends up being a success.
22 People Told Me Their Reasoning Behind Never Getting Married
"I was married for just shy of a decade. I'll never do it again."
