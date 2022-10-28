Safaree Samuels is offending the ladies on LHHATL. Safaree Samuels has been getting called out on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” quite a bit on the current season. Other cast members are very opinionated about how things unfolded between him and Erica Mena. He dragged his feet about the divorce because it wasn’t something he thought they needed to go forward with. However, Erica said she was certain it was time for both of them to move on from their marriage. Interestingly enough, co-parenting has also had its messy moments for the former couple. In fact, Erica told Bambi and Sierra Gates that Safaree doesn’t spend enough time with their children. And she has to pick up the slack.

20 HOURS AGO