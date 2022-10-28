Read full article on original website
Typical trade wind pattern to kick off the work week
Trade winds will bring showers for windward and mauka areas through midweek, mainly during the overnight and early-morning hours. For trick-or-treaters, Halloween evening should have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, with the highest chance for windward locales. We’re not expecting showers to be heavy. As...
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
HNN News Brief (Oct. 28, 2022) The Navy is more than halfway through the unpacking process to drain its Red Hill fuel pipelines. UH hosts water resilience conference amid concerns of drought, Red Hill crisis. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Amid concerns over drought and the Navy's Red Hill contamination...
Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus brief showers across mainly windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Expect strengthening trade winds starting Tuesday. In addition increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week. Another small...
Huge donation to Pearl Harbor historical sites to benefit children
O'ahu had over 386,000 visitors. UH hosts water resilience conference amid concerns of drought, Red Hill crisis. Amid concerns over drought and the Navy's Red Hill contamination crisis, the University of Hawaii is hosting a conference on importance of protecting water. As Mauna Loa's rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared.
Locally-rooted landscape business hopes to grow with new national owner
Amid rise in fentanyl overdoses, DEA raises awareness at annual Take Back Initiative
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Unlike...
Crews on Maui manage to shrink island's largest infestation of fire ants
Hawaii County unveils multi-year repair plans for damaged Waipio roadway
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County announced its multi-year plans to repair Waipio Valley’s lone roadway and residents now have a clearer picture on repair work that’s set to begin in the coming months. The steep and narrow one-lane stretch needs the work as analysis revealed rockfall hazards...
A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world,...
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022
A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state. A disturbance northeast of the state will bring more frequent showers, especially for Hawaii Island. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
Major donation to Pearl Harbor historical sites will cover costs of admission for students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One man’s vision and generosity will soon help students get free access to the history at Pearl Harbor. A $7.2 million check was presented to the Pearl Harbor Historical Sites Fund on Tuesday. It’s being donated on behalf of the late Alexander “Sandy” Gaston, a longtime...
Land Board repeals Waikiki ‘Blue Card’ requirement for instructors, operators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Land Board has voted to repeal the so-called “Blue Card” requirement for Waikiki’s beachboys — that includes surf instructors, canoe and catamaran operators. For decades, the Blue Card was given to those qualified in first aid, safety and hospitality. But, the...
Hawaii underwater explorer documents submerged military wreckage off Maui, Lanai
Business Report: September visitors by island
All year we've seen a sharp drop in available vacation rentals - and an even sharper decline in occupancy. We used to have a lot more interisland capacity, back when Aloha was still flying. Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:52 AM HST. |. By...
Invasive species experts are one step closer to eradicating Little Fire Ants on Maui
NAHIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Invasive Species Committee is slowly but surely winning a grueling fight against Little Fire Ants. MISC has managed to shrink the island’s largest infestation in Nahiku by partnering with helicopter pilots to attack the tiny invasive ants from above. “It can serve as a model...
Here's some easy and quick DIY costume ideas
HNN News Brief (Oct. 28, 2022) The Navy is more than halfway through the unpacking process to drain its Red Hill fuel pipelines. As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Scientists and emergency managers say those living below...
After more than 20 years, popular Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
