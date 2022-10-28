Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO