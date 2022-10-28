Read full article on original website
The Ghost Brothers Visit DeRidder’s Haunted Gothic Jail [VIDEO]
Celeb barber Marcus Harvey, and fashion designers Dalen Spratt and Juwan Mass are known as The Ghost Brothers. They have a hit show answering the call for help on The Travel Channel investigating things that go bump in the night. The three best friends met in Atlanta at Clark University and discovered that they all had paranormal experiences. The show is both funny and interesting because it puts a different point of view on how African Americans see, understand, and deal with the paranormal and haunted locations.
KPLC TV
Old building becomes a place for a good scare on Broad St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Spooky season is almost to an end, but it’s not too late to get a good scare. A Lake Charles native turned an old building on Broad Street that was once an event center into a haunted house just in time for Halloween. Two...
Things To Do in Lake Charles On This Halloween Weekend Oct. 28-31
We finally made it to the weekend and this is a special weekend as it's Halloween weekend. There are a ton of things going on all over Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana to celebrate the holiday. There are Halloween costume contests, football games, trick-or-teat events, and big concerts going on...
Things To Know For Cowboys Block Party With Wayne Toups In Lake Charles This Friday
Coming up tomorrow night is another installment of the Cowboy Block Party. It's a homecoming for McNeese State University and they are celebrating in a big way. Tonight is the big homecoming parade in Lake Charles. If you are attending the parade or are participating in riding in the parade, here are the things you need to know like the route and start times.
Washington-Marion To Host Battle Of The Bands This Saturday In Lake Charles
Washington-Marion Magnet High School is set to host the annual “Battle of the Bands!” It goes down at WM Robert Lavergne Stadium, located at 2802 Pineview Street in Lake Charles on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Showtime will jump off at 5 pm. The 2022 marching band competition is...
Cowboys Night Club catches fire
Cowboys Night Club, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, caught on fire Saturday afternoon.
Coushatta Halloween Costume Contest With Big Cash Prizes In Kinder Saturday
This Saturday night, put on your best costume and you could just go away a big winner at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana. With Halloween coming up on Monday, Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back its big Halloween Costume Contest this Saturday night. It is one heck of a party with some big money up for grabs.
Lake Charles American Press
Starks man killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
A Starks man was killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Sam Houston Jones Parkway just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff. State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert. Senegal said the driver...
This Lake Charles Home’s Pantry Has Emerald City Vibes
I never thought growing up I would suddenly be into home design and things. I guess there is a turning point in life when your interest changes and you suddenly go from cartoons to home decor. I know I am not the only one. I do have fond memories of sitting on the couch after church and napping on and off watching Bob Villa with dad. Maybe that's how it starts. When I was looking to buy my first house, I don't think my TV ever left HGTV. It got to the point I was yelling back at the TV about the insane prices of some of those homes. Nevertheless, I would find myself mumbling "man, that's a really nice mantle".
This Sulphur Roadkill Has a Get Well Soon Balloon
I have seen things like this on the internet time and time again. The fact that it has been done in Sulphur is just absolutely hilarious to me. We see roadkill all of the time around SWLA, but never with any encouragement to get better. It seems someone decided that...
Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana
Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
theleesvilleleader.com
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
KFDM-TV
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022. Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
McDonald’s McRibs Return and So Did the Halloween Buckets!
McDonald's is just hitting us "adult" with all of the childhood feelings lately. We were introduced to the McDonald's "Adult Happy Meal" a few weeks ago. Then they brought the McRib back a week or so ago. Now, they're hitting us up with every kid's favorite Halloween Trick or Treating container.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex allegations that date to 2019 and 2020. Benjamin Hurst, 37, was arrested Wednesday on sex charges out of Cameron Parish. He faces counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. The Cameron Sheriff’s Office began...
Got A Little Over A Million Dollars? You Could Buy This Castle House In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Do you have a little over a million dollars laying around? If you do then we found a house that you can get in Lake Charles. To us, the home looks like a castle sort of with angled rooftops and a brick exterior. I bet you're wondering what is the...
$225,000 bond for Louisiana man accused of contractor fraud
A Lake Charles man has been arrested and faces several contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO).
VIDEO: Take a Look Inside the Old DeQuincy Sale Barn to be Demolished
Soon, the DeQuincy Sale Barn will be just a distant memory for a lot of people. It was more than just a place to buy and sell, it was a school for upcoming cowboys and cowgirls, it was a family reunion place, it was a hangout, and sometimes it was even a place to meet a future loved one. No matter what, it held a special place in a lot of hearts full of memories from the past.
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
