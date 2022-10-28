Read full article on original website
Related
chapman.edu
2022 AQMD Survey Participant Winners Announced
Congratulations to the 17 Rinker and Orange Campus random-drawing prize winners for completing the 2022 AQMD survey. Seung Hee Kim, Institute for Earth, Computing, Human, and Observing (ECHO) Bryan Mateik, Mail Services. Debbie Nguyen, Brain Institute. Nikki Olguin, Human Resources. Oscar Santillan, Athletics. Eduardo Sauceda, Leatherby Libraries. Rebecca Snellen, Campus...
chapman.edu
Metrolink Announces 30% Discount on Monthly Passes
Metrolink announced that it is offering a 30% discount for Metrolink Monthly Passes for Nov. – Dec. 2022 in celebration of its 30-year anniversary. In addition to this promotion, the university’s Rideshare program provides a $100 subsidy for any Metrolink Monthly Pass. Any pass that is equal to or less than $100 will be fully covered by the program.
chapman.edu
What is Day of the Dead and How Does Chapman Celebrate?
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Gabriela Castaneda, Ph.D., director of Latinx achievement at Chapman University, shines light on the holiday’s traditions and Chapman events and shares her own memories of celebrating in Mexico. What is Dia de los Muertos?. Dia de...
Comments / 0