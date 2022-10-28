Read full article on original website
New Process for Obtaining Canvas Support Begins 1/1/23
When Chapman University transitioned to the Canvas Learning Management System in 2019, the choice was made to subscribe to “Tier 1 Support” through Canvas. “Tier 1 Support” allows Chapman faculty, students, and staff to directly contact Canvas Support via phone or 1:1 chat. The phone number and chat link are found via the “Help” button in Canvas.
Chapman Hosts ‘Shark Tank’-Style Panther Cage Match
Panther Cage Match – a “Shark Tank”-style competition – was held Oct. 28 at Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics for the first time in three years. Organizers got 26 pitch applications, which were narrowed to six finalists. The six teams or...
Years of Service Celebration
Chapman University has a long tradition of celebrating its staff with a Years of Service award ceremony. The service awards were created to honor, highlight and thank Chapman’s staff for their loyalty, impact and years of dedicated service. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chapman placed the award ceremony on hold.
Chapman Holds to Lofty No. 4 Spot in The Wrap’s Annual Ranking of Top 50 Film Schools
A difference-making Career Center, immersive master classes with a who’s who of industry leaders, and a collaborative culture bolstered by diverse representation are among the reasons cited by The Wrap magazine in naming Chapman University the No. 4 film school in the nation. The ranking, announced Oct. 31 in...
Student Recap of the NSF IRES Experience
This past summer, biological sciences and chemistry double major Morgan Grimes ’22 traveled to Stockholm, Sweden for the National Science Foundation International Research Experiences for Students (NSF IRES) under the guidance of Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Dr. Jerry LaRue. The NSF IRES: Chapman–Stockholm International Research Experience in Heterogeneous Catalysis...
Chapman Dance Students Learn from the Masters
“Master class” is a buzzword these days – and for good reason. Who doesn’t want to learn something they’re passionate about from an expert in the field?. For dance students at Chapman University’s College of Performing Arts, master classes are a regular occurance. Thanks to the school’s partnership with the Musco Center for Performing Arts and the university’s Leap of Art program, professional dancers visit campus throughout the academic year and participate in short residencies that allow students to learn through studio classes, question-and-answer sessions, and other learning opportunities that give them an inside look at what it’s like to have a career in dance.
