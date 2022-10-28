“Master class” is a buzzword these days – and for good reason. Who doesn’t want to learn something they’re passionate about from an expert in the field?. For dance students at Chapman University’s College of Performing Arts, master classes are a regular occurance. Thanks to the school’s partnership with the Musco Center for Performing Arts and the university’s Leap of Art program, professional dancers visit campus throughout the academic year and participate in short residencies that allow students to learn through studio classes, question-and-answer sessions, and other learning opportunities that give them an inside look at what it’s like to have a career in dance.

ORANGE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO