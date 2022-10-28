ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer DH Peligro dead aged 63

Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer DH Peligro has died aged 63. The musician, born Darren Henley, hit his head in a fall at his home in Los Angeles and died shortly after on Friday (28.10.22), with his passing confirmed on Saturday. After his brief stint with the Red Hot Chilli...
LOS ANGELES, CA

