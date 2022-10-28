Read full article on original website
Jim Amos
4d ago
STOP giving free stuff and not making consequences for their actions. Look at of the trash. All their feces and trash just run into the river
Reply(1)
6
Debbie Petersen
4d ago
We also have to look at who is running the State. I am a senior having to live with my children as I can’t afford a place on my income, but Sacramento will build a large apartment complex for the low-income LGBTQ community. We need to return to what this country was built on, “God”. We as a nation have lost our way.
Reply(2)
5
Tim Mccarty
4d ago
Democrat's created the problem to make it a industry ..They had the same problems with slavery ..
Reply
4
Related
Sacramento city manager requests nearly $30K raise, 30 extra leave days
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the city manager’s salary last year was $372,700. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is asking the city council for a pay bump, and as a top earner within the city of Sacramento, many people are questioning if it’s a good use of […]
Sacramento businesses fed up with crime, homelessness
SACRAMENTO – Frank Sherfey is the proud owner of Stockridge Laundry, but his patience is running out."Most people are here to do just their darn laundry in a clean safe place," he said. That is except for what Sherfey calls the one percent.Owners near Stockridge Plaza in south Sacramento say people have busted their windows while witnessing drug use in the parking lot.The owners of El Amigazo Western Wear, a business in the same plaza, told CBS13 it has been a victim of shoplifting. The cost of doing business here comes with damage, theft and safety concerns.Business owners say they...
capradio.org
Sacramento’s Measure O: Voters to decide whether to ban homeless camps on public property
Dolores Sanchez no longer walks from her East Sacramento home to her favorite Midtown coffee shops. She says it’s not safe anymore. Sanchez says she stopped after she was threatened and cursed at by unhoused residents living in the area’s growing homeless camps, many clustered on sidewalks and near freeway overpasses.
Rule affecting fireplace and wood stove usage in Sacramento County starts Nov. 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Sacramento County could face some fines for lighting their fireplaces this winter. The use of fireplaces will not be allowed on “no burn” days, and the guidance applies to all residents of Sacramento County, including those that live in the cities of Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, […]
How many feet above sea level is Sacramento? Here’s some data on the city’s elevation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If Sacramento was nestled along the coast instead of the Sacramento and American rivers, would the city be above or below sea level? The elevation of the city is comparable to the coastal cities of Santa Cruz and Monterey. Sacramento sits at about 30 feet of elevation, which puts it between […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sac students report attacks, teen identified in North Highlands shooting, daycare safety measures in RSV spike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
KCRA.com
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
KCRA.com
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
William Chorley Park in South Sacramento is overrun by homeless people, says community members
SACRAMENTO — Residents in a South Sacramento neighborhood are fed up with homeless people camping and vandalizing a community park. Their concern comes as community members host their second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at William Chorley Park."All of the different people around here. It's dangerous," neighbor Dana Estacio said.Estacio is among dozens of neighbors in the area who say they no longer feel safe bringing their children to the park to play."I can't consciously tell my daughter to go play at the park like I should be able to," Estacio said.Estacio tells CBS13 that homeless people take over the picnic tables,...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
Shooting investigation underway in Rancho Cordova
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 5:06 p.m. at 3500 Data Drive. However, few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time.
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
KCRA.com
Flu season more aggressive now compared to the last decade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The number of positive flu tests so far this season, according to the CDC, is the highest it's been in 13 years. After two flu seasons spent in various stages of lockdown and restrictions due to the pandemic, doctors worry the 2022 flu season will be aggressive.
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
White Supremacy Contra Costa County
The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
KCRA.com
Family who lost home in the Mosquito Fire surprised with $12,000 in grocery gift cards
GEORGETOWN, Calif. — Many families and businesses in Placer and El Dorado counties are still working to recover and rebuild after theMosquito Fire. In September, the fire destroyed dozens of structures and homes. Mar-Val Food Stores is one of the few grocery stores in the community of Georgetown, which...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
Yuba City cat found playing with bat that later tested positive for rabies
YUBA CITY – A Yuba City resident's cat is under strict quarantine after the bat it was found playing with tested positive for rabies, officials say. Yuba City officials say, on Oct. 24, the cat was found playing with the live bat on the ground near the 1400 block of Inglewood Court. Animal Services staff came and collected the bat and tested it for rabies. The bat was found to be rabid, officials say. Due to the positive test, the cat will now be under a strict 30-day quarantine. Officials say the incident is an important reminder for residents to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations up to date.
What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
Comments / 9