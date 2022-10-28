ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.5 The Walleye

Comments / 3

Daniel wintermeyer
4d ago

I have left the leaves on my yard for years and then in the spring I mulched them in and always had good green grass and no fertilizer other than what the leaves provided

Reply
2
Related
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota Bed & Breakfasts You Have To See

You might not know it, but there are some pretty adorable bed and breakfasts scattered throughout North Dakota. Staying at a bed and breakfast is truly a unique experience. While I know Airbnbs are all the rage right now, and seem to be getting all the attention, I feel I have to shine a light on the first type of in-home staying/lodging.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

More sunflowers planted in North Dakota in 2022, safety experts warn of fires during harvest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crop harvest is underway in North Dakota, but this year’s dry and windy weather can make farmers anxious about combine fires. This year, North Dakota producers planted more acres of sunflowers than last year with oil sunflower acreage increasing 48% and confectionary sunflower acreage increasing 62%, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The crops, however, pose a fire risk. The high volume of dust produced during sunflower harvest can stick to engine and exhaust components which can start a fire in a combine.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone In ND?

Parents and legal guardians are hit with tough decisions day "IN" and day "OUT". A multitude of what seems like all "gray answers." Hence, often some of the coined phrases of "parent fails", as we drink a glass of wine after a long day to tell ourselves; our own parents felt the same way. And if you're like us, the Crazy Aunt & Uncle; we really are out of our elements other than knowing how to have fun!
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy