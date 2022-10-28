ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek

By Lacey Beaty
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlY34_0iqP4aop00 Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness.

I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Up9LI_0iqP4aop00 Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action.

All three candidates for governor served in the Legislature. They all had opportunities to bring forward solutions and work with mayors to start turning things around. But only one person proved to be a real leader on housing and homelessness: Tina Kotek. In 2019, Tina fought to protect renters from no-cause evictions and huge rent spikes that were displacing families and pushing some people into homelessness. Christine Drazan opposed that. When many Oregonians were laid off during the pandemic, Tina fought to ensure they didn't lose their housing. Christine Drazan sided with the big banks and opposed those protections for renters and homeowners.

Almost three years ago, Tina Kotek called for a state of emergency on homelessness. She didn't just sound the alarm, she proposed a solution. She developed a detailed package of funding and policy changes to help local communities take on this crisis. But a few weeks later, Christine Drazan led her caucus to walk off the job, preventing millions of dollars from getting out the door to help unhoused Oregonians. When people show us who they are and what they value, we should believe them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iqP4aop00

Mayors have been coming to the table during this homelessness crisis, asking the state to be our partner. We need a governor who stays at the table until we come up with real solutions, even and especially when it's hard.

Christine Drazan's only record on Oregon's homelessness crisis is that she chose partisanship and corporate special interests over Oregonians. She has opposed nearly every effort to address this crisis. She hasn't done anything to help, but she's done a lot to make it worse. When our elected leaders walk out, do you know who suffers? Our communities. Our workers. Our parents and kids who depend on us to advocate for their needs. Our constituents who count on us to solve problems and improve the lives of all Oregonians.

Oregon is not the best that it can be right now, we all agree on that. But, the so-called "new direction" that Christine Drazan is offering would take us down the wrong track — and it wouldn't solve a single one of our problems. In fact, it would just make them worse.

People often reach out to me looking for simple solutions to complex problems. But it doesn't work like that. It takes every level of government working together to accomplish big goals. Don't be fooled by those in the race offering simple solutions. Tina Kotek is the only proven leader who is ready to take on Oregon's biggest challenges. Tina Kotek is the governor we need right now.

Lacey Beaty is the mayor of Beaverton. She is also a U.S. Army veteran, a National Guard spouse and a mom.

Comments / 174

Beverley Bartz
2d ago

She's been in a position of power for years and accomplished ABSOLUTELY NOTHING positive. You think she'll change now? LOL, LOL, LOL.👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

Reply(2)
152
Cornbeef Freddy
2d ago

Time for Oregon to throw off the shackles of the criminal enterprise masquerading as the Democratic party and free the citizens. Vote RED !!

Reply
111
HiTechRedNeck
2d ago

I think even some of the Woke are starting to wake up to the nightmare of continued democrats control. Run for office is San Francisco, you will like it better there.

Reply
60
Related
spokanepublicradio.org

The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters

In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Need to Feel Some Hope for Oregon’s Future? Meet Qiddist Ashé.

This week’s issue of Willamette Week features Give!Guide. It not only outlines the paper’s annual directory of local nonprofits, organized for easy comprehension and maximum philanthropic opportunity at every income level, but it also spotlights the next generation of nonprofit luminaries via the yearly Skidmore Prize. If this...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit

Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Political letters to the editor

Readers weigh in on the biggest races heading to voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Only Kotek supports common-sense gun laws As ballots arrive in mailboxes I feel it is important to compare the candidates on the critical issue of gun safety. I find Johnson and Drazan statements on "crime" to be disingenuous. They both "claim" to be concerned about violence, yet they voted against every single gun safety measure the Legislature has made law. These laws are proven to save lives and reduce gun violence which is the key driver of violent crime. What did Johnson vote...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders

I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Drazan argues for new leadership with her message for change

It's a near dead-heat between Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek in the Oregon Governor's Race. Brandon Kamerman sat down with Drazan to discuss how a republican is making waves in a traditionally blue state. "We need balance in our state. That's what's different. We need balance, and Oregonians are listening...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year

The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 111 carefully crafted

I strongly disagree with your position on Measure 111. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111,” Oct. 19) I’d like to respond to your claim that this measure will lead to expensive lawsuits. It is true, as mentioned in The Oregonian’s...
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind the ballot...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

ENDORSEMENT: Most, but not all, state measures would be steps forward

Our editorial board urges 'yes' votes on Measure 111, Measure 112 and Measure 113, and a reluctant 'no' on Measure 114There are four statewide ballot measures on the November ballot. Here's our take on them: Ballot Measure 111: Adds affordable, accessible health care as a constitutional right in Oregon YES What it would do: Amend the state constitution to include "affordable health care as a fundamental right." Why we support it: If there was any doubt before COVID-19 hit, Oregon still has some work to do to ensure that all residents have equal access to quality, affordable...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon Democratic candidates court younger voters as election day approaches

SALEM, Ore. — Election Day is less than two weeks away and candidates are making their final push to drive Oregon voters to return their ballots. KATU's political analyst Jim Moore says one of the groups candidates are courting right now are younger voters. He noted that particularly Democrats are organizing campaign rallies meant to drive up the progressive vote.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here

The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Gonzalez blames Hardesty for campaign HQ vandalism

Hardesty says claims of encouraging violence against opponent are 'ridiculous.'The campaign for City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez is accusing incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty of inciting the most recent vandalism to its downtown campaign headquarters. Windows of the headquarters were shattered late Oct. 29. The Gonzalez campaign complains it followed a Hardesty campaign mailing falsely accusing Gonzalez of being a right wing Republican. "Last night we got a call from the police informing us they had picked up 'chatter' indicating a group gathered for a 'direct action protest' had identified our office as a target. When I arrived this...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Political letters from outside Portland

Readers in Gresham, Lake Oswego, West Linn and Brightwood weigh in on Nov. 8 general election.Firmin is best vote, says his daughter I'm not exactly sure what a House representative does other than making laws. I can tell you how good Alistair Firmin is at one of his jobs: being my dad. My dad and I love spending time together. We love to try new recipes. On Saturday mornings we make pancakes from scratch using the same recipe he taught me to use when I was 3 years old! We also love going camping together once a month with my...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Republicans Face Best Chances in Years to Gain Oregon Senate Seats

Republicans have their best chance in years to wrest control of the Oregon Senate away from Democrats this November, buoyed by national trends, a competitive governor’s race and key issues and concerns that favor the GOP. State political analysts say this cycle could be as positive for Republicans as...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Top takeaways from the Hardesty-Gonzalez debate

Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez faced off on Oct. 27. in a live debate hosted by KOIN News ahead of the November general election. Following a close race in the May primaries, the candidates are now in a run-off for a seat on the Portland city council.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy