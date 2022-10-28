ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My view: Measure 26-288 won't kill majority rule

By Steven Maser
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
No city governance structure is guaranteed; Portlanders have a worthy proposal on the November ballot.

Having studied and taught about political institutions, including municipal government, for over 40 years, I am dismayed by the incomplete logic and misinformation in the debate over Measure 26-228 to reform Portland's form of government.

Instead of debating the pros and cons, some people urge voters to get charter reform "right." There's no such thing. Every form of government has risks.

Some demand a "tried-and-true" system that "works." We can't know whether what worked or failed elsewhere will work in Portland's economic and demographic environment — until we try it.

For instance, one can assert that having three members per district will result in council members constantly passing the buck. What if it's the other way around? What if council members would take an increased interest in Portland's robust neighborhoods and interest groups to gain their confidence and be reelected?

Some fear we'll destroy majority rule because city councilors need only 25% plus 1 of the votes cast in a district, not a majority, to be elected. First, we govern now by plurality, not majority.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iqP4RpA00

Second, one candidate from each district still can win by 50% or more of first-place votes. And voters may identify their second, third and more preferences. If voters can influence the election outcome that way, won't they have more reason to vote, enhancing the legitimacy of anyone who wins?

Indeed, while many people believe elected officials represent not only those who voted for them, but also those who voted for someone else, or didn't vote at all, elected officials understandably owe allegiance to those who voted for them. If candidates pursue second choice or third choice votes to gain office, won't that expand the group to whom they feel allegiance?

Third, the proposed voting system can be gamed, some claim, but no electoral system is immune to that. With sufficient intelligence to strategize and enough resources to implement a strategy, highly motivated groups can game any system in their favor. Political scientists know that. Citizens no doubt suspect as much just from experience.

Finally, laws can't pass the council without a majority. This requires any minority, no matter how extreme, to build a majority coalition on the council. The legislative process reflects majoritarian preferences, imperfectly but plausibly.

Some claim the proposed city administrator will not know who's boss. Like a CEO who is accountable to a board of directors and like professional city administrators around the nation, this official in Portland will be accountable to the council. No reason to think it won't work if the mayor supervises this person, a common variation.

Finally, some fear a system without checks and balances like the federal government. Few city manager-type systems have that. Most rely on recall, referendum and initiative, as does the proposed system under Oregon law.

Ironically, the outcomes from any structure we adopt may depend less on the structure than on the character, competence and collaborative abilities of the individuals we elect. Which structure would be more likely to attract high quality candidates with these attributes?

A workable system is on the ballot. It doesn't come with a guarantee of success. Neither does the system that the opponents want you to wait for.

Try it. If you don't like it, vote it out.

That's the bedrock of our democracy.

Steven Maser is professor emeritus of public policy and public management, Atkinson Graduate School of Management, Willamette University. He lives in Northwest Portland.

