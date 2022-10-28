Read full article on original website
Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats
WENDOVER, Utah (AP) — The glistening white salt of the world famous Bonneville Salt Flats is shrinking near the Utah-Nevada line. The prehistoric lakebed has long been a mecca for daredevil speed racers, as well as a backdrop for famous movie scenes and destination for selfie-seeking tourists. Concerns are mounting about the future of the treeless expanse of salt crystals and yet another study has been launched as researchers try to pinpoint the cause and solution. They know a century of mining a potassium-based salt called potash has played a role and are also trying to assess how racing, tourism and climate change factor in.
Democrat tells Georgians that GOP's Raffensperger is no hero
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Democrat running to be Georgia's top elections official says says incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger is no hero for standing up to Donald Trump. Bee Nguyen says it's not true that he's a moderate Republican just because he resisted Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. She says his support of Georgia’s 2021 election law has harmed voting. It's a much different dynamic than in other states, where attention is focused on Republican secretary of state nominees who embrace false claims about the presidential election being stolen. Nguyen also argues that Raffensperger's anti-abortion stance harms women. Raffensperger says that's unrelated to his office's oversight of nurses.
