MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Democrat running to be Georgia's top elections official says says incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger is no hero for standing up to Donald Trump. Bee Nguyen says it's not true that he's a moderate Republican just because he resisted Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. She says his support of Georgia’s 2021 election law has harmed voting. It's a much different dynamic than in other states, where attention is focused on Republican secretary of state nominees who embrace false claims about the presidential election being stolen. Nguyen also argues that Raffensperger's anti-abortion stance harms women. Raffensperger says that's unrelated to his office's oversight of nurses.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO