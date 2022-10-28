I’ve been living with vitiligo since I was 7 years old. It started as small spots on the back of my spine but quickly spread, first to my knees and elbows, then all over my body. By the time I reached my early 20s, I’d lost all of my skin pigment. I put on a brave face because I didn’t want anyone to know how much I was hurting, but I had moments where I’d lie in a crumpled heap, crying on the floor. The worst part was the feeling of lack of control.

