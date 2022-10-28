Read full article on original website
Related
SNIPES Launches Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab For More Inclusive Sneaker Community
SNIPES is making headway in the sneaker game not only by selling the latest kicks, but by serving the community, too. The sneaker retailer has launched the Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab with the goal of fostering a more including sneaker community. Snipes partnered with the Atlanta-based STE(A)M Truck to into a fresh crop of creatives […] The post SNIPES Launches Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab For More Inclusive Sneaker Community appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
techaiapp.com
Saint Laurent Kate Bag – Inside The Closet
An ode to feminine elegance, Saint Laurent bags bring a seamless blend of contemporary thinking with powerful aesthetics. While the Sac de Jour works as an ideal work companion, the Loulou can be used for multiple purposes. Blurring the lines between fashion and function, these pieces are appreciated by famous personalities for their minimalism. This week, the youthful Kate bag is our bag of choice.
techaiapp.com
Find Others Who Share Your Journey
I’ve been living with vitiligo since I was 7 years old. It started as small spots on the back of my spine but quickly spread, first to my knees and elbows, then all over my body. By the time I reached my early 20s, I’d lost all of my skin pigment. I put on a brave face because I didn’t want anyone to know how much I was hurting, but I had moments where I’d lie in a crumpled heap, crying on the floor. The worst part was the feeling of lack of control.
techaiapp.com
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts
Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.
techaiapp.com
Fit Foodie Cooking Club: November 2022
Welcome to November 2022’s Fit Foodie Cooking Club — Butternut Squash Risotto!. The Fit Foodie Cooking Club is a monthly cooking challenge to get you in the kitchen cooking from scratch!. We thought there was no better way to bring our virtual community together than to all make...
techaiapp.com
A Taste of the World’s Whiskies
Happening soon in December 2022 is Singapore’s biggest and most vibrant whisky showcase: Whisky Journey 2022. After the initial successes of 2020-2021, where participants got the chance to embark on an island-wide bar and restaurant trail that spanned over 10 days, this year’s Whisky Journey will take place at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. The show is set to feature over 20 exhibitors who will be bringing more than 100 whisky expressions in this two-day event.
techaiapp.com
Tulabelle is here once again — Fashion Doll Chronicles
The end date to preorder the doll is Monday 31st of October, so harry up if you want her. You can get her here. Some news from the live chat on Instagram by David Buttry and Mark Tinkey:. -The Tulabelle doll just revealed is not a part of the new...
techaiapp.com
How to make a solid hair conditioner bar
In this post, we present a solid hair conditioner bar created with rich conditioning and moisturising properties that coat the hair shafts and moisturise the scalp. It complements our earlier formulation for a shampoo bar. The trend for solid – or so-called “waterless” – cosmetics grows year on year in response to consumer demand for greater sustainability in the manufacture of the personal care products they buy.
Comments / 0