7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance
If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
What to Consider When Buying a Computer
When buying a computer, it can be overwhelming to choose which one is right for you. There are so many options out there, and some can be confusing. Sure, you could go with what’s popular, or what your friends or family have recommended. But if you want to ensure that you’re getting the best deal possible, it’s best to do some research before making a purchase.
Huawei Nova Y61 With 6.52-Inch HD+ Display, 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera Announced: All Details
Huawei Nova Y61 got quietly listed on the Huawei global site recently. This affordable smartphone could be considered a successor to the Huawei Nova Y60 that launched last year. The Huawei Nova Y61 features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset and runs on EMUI 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging. The dual-SIM 4G smartphone is compatible with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC.
New software allows nonspecialists to intuitively train machines using gestures
Many computer systems that people interact with on a daily basis require knowledge about certain aspects of the world, or models, to work. These systems have to be trained, often needing to learn how to recognize objects from video or image data. This data frequently contains superfluous content that reduces the accuracy of models. So, researchers found a way to incorporate natural hand gestures into the teaching process. This way, users can more easily teach machines about objects, and the machines can also learn more effectively.
Microsoft Outlook really wants to help you to focus on your work
Microsoft is looking to help users get some peace and quiet to be productive thanks to a new Outlook update. The email client is introducing “Focus Time”, which will allow users to silence all notifications for a set period of time, allowing them to power through those vital tasks.
Watch out: The Meta Quest Pro might not be the VR headset of your dreams
Meta’s latest VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro, is finally getting into users’ hands, and it looks like many aren’t impressed with the next-generation device. Following its October 25 launch, preorders for the Meta Quest Pro – a much more powerful and feature-packed device than Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 – are arriving at people’s doors, and users are taking to social media to share their thoughts.
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.01): Quest Pro gets released, Quest 3 slated for 2023, and more!
HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE! Even if it is not part of the Italian tradition, probably Halloween is the right festivity for me, since I’m a ghost :). And in fact, for me, this one has been a pretty cool week: HTC Vive has selected me as one of the top 100 VR influencers (whatever this word means), Adello magazine featured me in its online publication, and today my company Vrroom will be a host of the afterparty of the Unity Unite event, with a concert of Blu DeTiger inside VRChat (Look for Unite2022 tag and you’ll find the world). So many exciting things are happening and I’m thankful to you all for the support you are giving me ❤
OnePlus Nord Watch Review: A Basic Fitness Tracker for the Masses
The OnePlus Nord Watch is the brand’s first entry-level smartwatch in the Nord series. OnePlus Nord smartphones are typically budget to mid-range devices, so it’s no shocker to see an entry-level OnePlus smartwatch from the Nord ecosystem. We have plenty of choice in the sub-Rs. 5,000 smartwatch segment in India, both from local and Chinese companies, so what makes the Nord Watch special, and is it worth the asking price? Let’s find out.
With Twitter, Musk’s influence enters uncharted territory
First, Elon Musk revolutionized the automobile industry, then he tackled space travel. By taking control of Twitter, the eccentric billionaire now wields a nearly untold level of influence. In using his fortune to grab hold of such an important platform, experts say, he has even inserted himself squarely in today’s...
ThousandEyes: the X-ray machine of the internet
It’s the early 2010s, and Mohit Lad and Ricardo Oliviera are working well into the evening, developing their internet monitoring software ThousandEyes in their startup’s first office in San Francisco. The city is energy conscious enough that the lights in the building will go off at 6pm on the dot, and it takes a phone call and a passcode to get things back up and running. Oliviera has had enough of this, and has written a script using Twilio, which offers APIs to automate phone calls.
The Role of SiC in E-Mobility
The EU Power Semiconductor Executive Summit (PSES), held September 19-22 in Munich, brought together leaders from across the full spectrum of the power semiconductor industry. This included manufacturers of semiconductor substrates, devices and modules, companies specializing in test and packaging, to the end-use product providers. The goal of the PSES was a discussion on the use of power electronics to drive the world towards a more sustainable, carbon-neutral future across key technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial automation.
European Union to enact Digital Markets Act tomorrow
What just happened? Recently passed European Union legislation aiming specifically at platform holders like Apple and Google has crossed the point of no return and becomes law this week. The EU’s effort to reign in so-called “gatekeepers” doesn’t kick in immediately but could force significant changes to large digital platforms over the next few years.
Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verification
Now that he owns Twitter, Elon Musk has given employees their first ultimatum: Meet his deadline to introduce paid verification on Twitter or pack up and leave. The directive is to change Twitter Blue, the company’s optional, $4.99 a month subscription that unlocks additional features, into a more expensive subscription that also verifies users, according to people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence seen by The Verge. Twitter is planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription, though that price is subject to change. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.
