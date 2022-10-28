ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

What will Elon Musk’s Twitter look like?

After months of controversy, Elon Musk is now at the head of one of the most influential social networks on the planet, whose “tremendous potential” he has promised to unleash. What changes can we expect for the platform from the multi-billionaire chief executive of Tesla and founder of...
techaiapp.com

Binance, Elon Musk’s Co-Investor, Creating Team to Help Twitter With Blockchain

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange that has invested $500 million into Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter, is creating a team to work on how blockchain and crypto could be helpful to Twitter, the company’s spokesperson said on Friday. As one of Elon Musk’s equity co-investors to fund his $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,62,300 crore) deal, Binance said it will brainstorm plans and strategies that could help Elon Musk run the platform.
techaiapp.com

Dogecoin Continues To Thrive With Over 93% Gains

October has been a bullish month for Dogecoin as the “Dogefather,” Elon Musk, takes over Twitter. Despite trading in the red at press time, the meme coin still holds over 90% gains. There has also been a rise in demand for the asset. This surge comes as many anticipate that DOGE would gain value due to Musk’s purchase of the social media giant.
TheDailyBeast

White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Re-Banned From Twitter

White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was re-banned from Twitter on Saturday after he and other right-wingers jumped the gun by creating new Twitter accounts, hoping to return to the platform now owned by Elon Musk. Fuentes, who created the new account @spookygoblin8 earlier in the week, is the latest in a very long line of far-right users who have resurfaced on the platform, only to be tossed off again. Fuentes didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. On Friday, right-wing radio host Stew Peters was also suspended after he returned to the platform. “Time will tell if Elon Musk’s Twitter will actually allow the free exchange of ideas,” he told The Daily Beast afterward. Musk said in a Friday tweet that “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” and that until the group meets, there will be “no major content decisions or account reinstatements.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
techaiapp.com

China’s Tiangong Space Station Nears Completion As Final Module Launches Into Orbit

China’s very own space station is on the verge of completion. The country’s human spaceflight agency, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), recently announced that it had launched the third and final module needed to complete the Tiangong Space Station into orbit. China’s space agency rolled out the...
TheDailyBeast

Michael Cohen: Trump’s Too Scared of Losing to Run in 2024

Donald Trump will not run for president in 2024, according to his former fixer. Michael Cohen tells host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal podcast that while Trump’s popularity has dipped since 2016 and he can’t risk the idea of losing, there are also serious financial implications that could stop Trump from throwing his hat in the ring.
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Twitter Blames Flood of N-Words, Other Racist Slurs Following Musk’s Takeover on an Organized ‘Trolling Campaign’

UPDATED: Racist trolls are exulting in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter — and an “organized” cadre of them are flouting the social network’s policies that ban hate speech, according to the company. Instances of the N-word on Twitter increased by almost 500% in a 12-hour period over the previous average following Musk’s closing on the $44 billion acquisition, according to the Princeton-based Network Contagion Research Institute, which tracks “cyber-social threats.” Responding to the increase in N-word occurrences, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, on Saturday evening posted a thread blaming the hateful conduct on a “trolling campaign.” According to Roth,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy