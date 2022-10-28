White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was re-banned from Twitter on Saturday after he and other right-wingers jumped the gun by creating new Twitter accounts, hoping to return to the platform now owned by Elon Musk. Fuentes, who created the new account @spookygoblin8 earlier in the week, is the latest in a very long line of far-right users who have resurfaced on the platform, only to be tossed off again. Fuentes didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. On Friday, right-wing radio host Stew Peters was also suspended after he returned to the platform. “Time will tell if Elon Musk’s Twitter will actually allow the free exchange of ideas,” he told The Daily Beast afterward. Musk said in a Friday tweet that “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” and that until the group meets, there will be “no major content decisions or account reinstatements.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

