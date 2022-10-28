Read full article on original website
Raising the Alarm on DDoS Attacks
Many organizations underappreciate the risk of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which remain a significant threat to the availability of networks, systems, and application infrastructure. Recent events shown just how costly DDoS attacks can be. DDoS attacks compromise the availability of network, server, and application resources to render them unavailable for...
Twilio discloses another security incident that took place in JuneSecurity Affairs
Twilio suffered another brief security incident in June 2022, the attack was conducted by the same threat actor of the August hack. The Communications company Twilio announced that it suffered another “brief security incident” on June 29, 2022, the attack was conducted by the same threat actor that in August compromised the company and gained access to customers’ and employees’ information.
Is Your Security Team Using Data-Driven Decisions Making?
Data-driven decision-making (DDDM) is everywhere. Singapore’s DBS bank uses data to provide customers with hyper-personalized insights and recommendations, enabling customers to make smarter financial decisions. Netflix’s entire recommendation engine and creative programming teams follow data to deliver an outstanding user experience. Even Coca-Cola, the 130-year-old beverage company, uses data to eliminate waste from its marketing budget.
Helping blockchain communities fix bugs
If the crypto enthusiasts are right, the next decade will see billions of people begin using applications built off distributed, user-owned blockchains. The new paradigm has been dubbed Web 3. But Web 3 still has some significant challenges to overcome if it’s going to replace the digital world as we know it.
Using disruption to simplify your agency’s approach to data governance
Data Governance is not new but how it needs to be managed continues to evolve as new disruptions abound. From reevaluating what information should be collected, to determining the best ways to gather and study data for optimal decision-making, to updated protections for maintaining integrity and security, data management should never be a stagnant process. This rapidly moving and increasingly complex data infrastructure landscape has created a seriousness of purpose at federal agencies toward resources in the procurement of the most advanced systems to investments in workforce training.
AI network detects drunkenness by evaluating infrared images of human faces with 93% accuracy
A convolutional neural network can evaluate thermal infrared images of human faces and determine with 93% accuracy whether the person is drunk. The system described in the International Journal of Intelligent Information and Database Systems could be implemented in places where drunk driving and drunken behavior are common problems. There are more than a million deaths worldwide each year from road traffic accidents, a large number of those are a direct result of drunkenness.
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance
If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
