Read full article on original website
Related
ACC football power rankings: UNC surges, Boston College becomes undisputed cellar-dweller entering November
UNC picked up its fourth-straight win to improve to 7-1 on the season behind another monster performance from quarterback Drake Maye. The Tar Heels and head coach Mack Brown are without a doubt in the driver's seat of the ACC Coastal Division entering November after the victory over Pittsburgh, and they make a big move in this week's power rankings. It is all working in Chapel Hill right now after the Heels came back from down double digits.
247Sports
Women's college basketball: South Carolina's Aliyah Boston headlines 10 players to watch in 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 women's college basketball season is just around the corner as the new campaign is set to tip off Nov. 8. Two-time All-American Aliyah Boston and defending national champion South Carolina garner plenty of preseason attention, but Boston is not the only star in the sport. She headlines our list of the 10 players to watch this season.
247Sports
Turgeon-loyal former Terps star on Kevin Willard's efforts, the "bright side of Maryland" and more
Jalen Smith raised some eyebrows in January when he said he understood why Mark Turgeon wanted to get away from Maryland fans. Despite his loyalty to Turgeon, though, the former Terps star is giving first-year coach Kevin Willard a chance. "They had like a bowling event while I was in...
Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Isaac McKneely
Will the sharpshooting freshman solve Virginia's perimeter shooting problem this season?
Louisville prepping for 'really good' James Madison team
Louisville’s 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest is one that will be remembered by many, and for good reason. The third quarter alone was a performance like no other. The Louisville defense sparked a 35-point quarter with six turnovers in that 15-minute stretch. There were also eight sacks and 11 tackles for a loss.
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 31, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (8-1) – Last week: […]
2022-23 Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Season Expectations and Predictions
The season is finally one week away and the Virginia Tech Hokies will get a chance to put a tough football season on the back burner and focus on the ACC Champions Men’s basketball team defending their title. The roster has gone through some changes with Keve Aluma, Storm Murphy, Nahiem Alleyne, David N’Guessan, and John Ojiako moving on but this could be the Hokies deepest roster in recent memory with depth at every position. In this article, I will highlight players, expectations for the team and individual players, and the VTScoop team will give some predictions on how we think the season will turn out.
Jeff Capel hopes transfers mesh with returners as Pitt opens with UT Martin
Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel hopes blending three transfers with three returning double-digit scorers produces something the Panthers haven’t had in
Tyrese Proctor ready to share duties with Jeremy Roach
During his media availability on Tuesday, Duke basketball freshman Tyrese Proctor touched on what it was like to face an opponent for the first time with junior point guard and sole captain Jeremy Roach by his side in the backcourt. Proctor and Roach drew a starting nod for the preseason No. 7 Blue ...
College basketball's most terrifying players: 'God can barely cover him'
Ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season, one name kept coming up at Big Ten Media Days when reporters quizzed players and coaches about which player kept them up at night: Purdue's 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo quipped that "God can barely cover him," and Illinois coach Brad Underwood called Edey "a problem."
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley confirms Taulia Tagovailoa’s designation for Week 10
Mike Locksley spoke at Maryland’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. Taulia Tagovailoa’s status for Week 10 has been up in the air since the team had a bye in Week 9. Tagovailoa missed the game against Northwestern with a knee injury. Locksley stated that he was listed as day-to-day heading into the Wisconsin game.
Comments / 0