Maryland State

247Sports

ACC football power rankings: UNC surges, Boston College becomes undisputed cellar-dweller entering November

UNC picked up its fourth-straight win to improve to 7-1 on the season behind another monster performance from quarterback Drake Maye. The Tar Heels and head coach Mack Brown are without a doubt in the driver's seat of the ACC Coastal Division entering November after the victory over Pittsburgh, and they make a big move in this week's power rankings. It is all working in Chapel Hill right now after the Heels came back from down double digits.
247Sports

Louisville prepping for 'really good' James Madison team

Louisville’s 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest is one that will be remembered by many, and for good reason. The third quarter alone was a performance like no other. The Louisville defense sparked a 35-point quarter with six turnovers in that 15-minute stretch. There were also eight sacks and 11 tackles for a loss.
HARRISONBURG, VA
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 31, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (8-1) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

2022-23 Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Season Expectations and Predictions

The season is finally one week away and the Virginia Tech Hokies will get a chance to put a tough football season on the back burner and focus on the ACC Champions Men’s basketball team defending their title. The roster has gone through some changes with Keve Aluma, Storm Murphy, Nahiem Alleyne, David N’Guessan, and John Ojiako moving on but this could be the Hokies deepest roster in recent memory with depth at every position. In this article, I will highlight players, expectations for the team and individual players, and the VTScoop team will give some predictions on how we think the season will turn out.
BLACKSBURG, VA
BlueDevilCountry

Tyrese Proctor ready to share duties with Jeremy Roach

During his media availability on Tuesday, Duke basketball freshman Tyrese Proctor touched on what it was like to face an opponent for the first time with junior point guard and sole captain Jeremy Roach by his side in the backcourt. Proctor and Roach drew a starting nod for the preseason No. 7 Blue ...
DURHAM, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Locksley confirms Taulia Tagovailoa’s designation for Week 10

Mike Locksley spoke at Maryland’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. Taulia Tagovailoa’s status for Week 10 has been up in the air since the team had a bye in Week 9. Tagovailoa missed the game against Northwestern with a knee injury. Locksley stated that he was listed as day-to-day heading into the Wisconsin game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

