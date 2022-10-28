BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Thursday night crash near Tigerland that left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian walking across the road was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive at 10:06 p.m. The investigation reveals the Chevrolet Camaro was northbound on Nicholson Drive, when the pedestrian, Daniel Eme, 21, attempted to cross the street and was struck by the Camaro.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO