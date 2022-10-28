Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
One injured in major crash on S Harrells Ferry Road Sunday evening
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a major crash on South Harrells Ferry Road Sunday evening. One person was injured and taken to a hospital, officials say. Their current condition is unknown. As of 5:30 p.m., S Harrells Ferry Road was blocked off at Sherwood Forest...
wbrz.com
Man killed after being thrown from truck in Iberville Parish overnight, State Police says
MARINGOUIN - A man was killed in an overnight crash in Iberville Parish when the truck he was riding in flipped, throwing him from the vehicle. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. It claimed the life of 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis of New Orleans.
wbrz.com
Suspect dead after shootout with deputies in Hammond; State Police investigating
HAMMOND - A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. During negotiations with the man, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting toward deputies. They...
wbrz.com
Man was allegedly driving drunk when he slammed into school bus, caused it to flip with kids on board
ZACHARY - A man was allegedly driving drunk when he slammed into a school bus while it was taking kids home late Friday afternoon. Police said the three-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Plains-Port Hudson Road near US 61. According to arrest records, Daniel Beier Jr., 30, was...
wbrz.com
One hurt after shooting in Covington neighborhood late Sunday morning, deputies say
COVINGTON - One person was shot in a St. Tammany neighborhood late Sunday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in the Tammany Hills area of Covington. Deputies said one victim was brought to...
Woman arrested following shooting on Candlewood Avenue, authorities say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested and charged following a shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, according to arrest documents. The documents show that Shalita Hunter, 50, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Hunter is accused of shooting someone following a fight inside a...
brproud.com
1 dead after bank shooting on Sullivan Road Friday
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a bank on Friday evening. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call at a Chase Bank in the 6600 block of Sullivan Road. Authorities say one man was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
wbrz.com
Police rescue man who crashed car into bayou, then write him a ticket
HOUMA - Police wrote a man a ticket after they helped save him from drowning inside his car, which plummeted off a bridge and into a bayou after he failed to stop for a barricade. The Houma Police Department said good Samaritans had to help first responders fish the 62-year-old...
wbrz.com
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that one person was...
Restaurant temporarily closes after overnight fire
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs restaurant is temporarily closing its doors after catching fire overnight Friday, Oct. 29. P-Beau’s caught fire late in the middle of the night, the restaurant’s management announced Saturday. According to management, the Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a fire...
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting on Choctaw Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning on Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street around 10 a.m. Officers said they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect or motive has been...
Person hit, killed in crash on Nicholson Dr.; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Thursday, Oct. 27. A spokesman with BRPD said the victim was identified as Daniel Eme, 21. He said the crash happened on Nicholson Drive near the intersection of Brightside Drive and West...
WAFB.com
Denham Springs woman dies in pedestrian-involved crash; suspected drunken driver arrested
An adult was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials. Search continues for Assumption Parish jail escapee. Updated: 6 hours ago. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says the search continues for a 19-year-old who escaped...
wbrz.com
State trooper famous on social media placed on leave after being involved in hit-and-run boating crash
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police placed Trooper Justin Chiasson on leave this month for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash that left a person injured. Chiasson is an internet sensation who has millions of followers under the name Stalekracker. Chiasson was on a boat in July with Bryan...
brproud.com
Pedestrian struck by Camaro near Tigerland Thursday night dies in hospital, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Thursday night crash near Tigerland that left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian walking across the road was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive at 10:06 p.m. The investigation reveals the Chevrolet Camaro was northbound on Nicholson Drive, when the pedestrian, Daniel Eme, 21, attempted to cross the street and was struck by the Camaro.
wbrz.com
Expect closures on LA 73 in Ascension as major road project unfolds
ASCENSION PARISH - If you've noticed cones and road work signs along LA 73 and LA 22, it's because improvements are underway. “At LA 73 and LA 22, we’re doing concrete patching and striping and making improvements at both of those intersections," said Rodney Mallett with DOTD. A $1,909,617.75...
wbrz.com
Drive-by shooting outside Central bank leaves man dead
CENTRAL - A man was shot and killed outside a bank Friday night, and deputies are searching for the suspect. Authorities identified the victim as Deltrick Parker, 41. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the Chase Bank on Sullivan Road around 8 p.m. Authorities...
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
wbrz.com
Three arrested in Livingston drug crackdown after month-long investigation, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - Three people were arrested on various drug charges after a month-long investigation in Livingston Parish. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they opened an investigation after being tipped off about narcotics being sold in the Denham Springs area. The month-long investigation led to the search of two...
