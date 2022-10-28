ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

brproud.com

1 dead after bank shooting on Sullivan Road Friday

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a bank on Friday evening. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call at a Chase Bank in the 6600 block of Sullivan Road. Authorities say one man was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Restaurant temporarily closes after overnight fire

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs restaurant is temporarily closing its doors after catching fire overnight Friday, Oct. 29. P-Beau’s caught fire late in the middle of the night, the restaurant’s management announced Saturday. According to management, the Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a fire...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

One hurt in shooting on Choctaw Drive early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning on Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street around 10 a.m. Officers said they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect or motive has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian struck by Camaro near Tigerland Thursday night dies in hospital, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Thursday night crash near Tigerland that left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian walking across the road was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive at 10:06 p.m. The investigation reveals the Chevrolet Camaro was northbound on Nicholson Drive, when the pedestrian, Daniel Eme, 21, attempted to cross the street and was struck by the Camaro.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Drive-by shooting outside Central bank leaves man dead

CENTRAL - A man was shot and killed outside a bank Friday night, and deputies are searching for the suspect. Authorities identified the victim as Deltrick Parker, 41. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the Chase Bank on Sullivan Road around 8 p.m. Authorities...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
BATON ROUGE, LA

