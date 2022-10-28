ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone

Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One dead after car accident in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County

VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Police investigating Halloween morning stabbing at Utica high school

UTICA, NY – Police responded in Utica responded to a stabbing at Proctor High School at around 10:50 a.m. Monday morning. Prior to arrival, officers were notified of a fight inside the school in a hallway between a 17-year-old student and an 18-year-old student. Teachers responded to the fight to witness the 17-year-old repeatedly stabbing the victim. “The teachers took immediate action, without regard for their safety, and attempted to separate the two parties. The teachers grabbed the suspect and forcibly disarmed him, and held him until security staff arrived. The suspect was then immediately removed from the scene and The post Police investigating Halloween morning stabbing at Utica high school appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead

TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
FULTON, NY
waer.org

More than 50 Syracuse Firefighters respond to fatal house fire

More than 50 Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire on Thursday afternoon. The firefighters quickly rescued a victim from the house, who later died at the hospital. The fire occurred at the 300 block of Douglas St. There was a maze of obstacles for firefighters to deal with, such as fallen power lines in the front yard.
SYRACUSE, NY

