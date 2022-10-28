UTICA, NY – Police responded in Utica responded to a stabbing at Proctor High School at around 10:50 a.m. Monday morning. Prior to arrival, officers were notified of a fight inside the school in a hallway between a 17-year-old student and an 18-year-old student. Teachers responded to the fight to witness the 17-year-old repeatedly stabbing the victim. “The teachers took immediate action, without regard for their safety, and attempted to separate the two parties. The teachers grabbed the suspect and forcibly disarmed him, and held him until security staff arrived. The suspect was then immediately removed from the scene and The post Police investigating Halloween morning stabbing at Utica high school appeared first on Shore News Network.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO