House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
localsyr.com
Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor catches fire, building a loss, firefighters say
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor caught fire Tuesday, causing so much damage the building is a loss, firefighters said. At 10:46 a.m. first responders received a call that the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina on the banks of Seneca River was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Truck driver who crashed into Parkway bridge was following GPS directions, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — A driver of a tractor-trailer that slammed into a bridge on the Onondaga Lake Parkway Monday was using GPS, but ignored warning signs for the low bridge, deputies said. Omar M. Clarke, 37, of Stratford, CT, was driving east toward Syracuse when he failed to yield...
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
waer.org
Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone
Police release name of 5-year-old boy who died in large North Side house fire
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
cnycentral.com
NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Fire that killed 69-year-old woman in town of Onondaga ruled accidental
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. -- The house fire that killed a 69-year-old woman in the town of Onondaga has been ruled accidental, according to a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Anne Prashaw was found dead inside her town of Onondaga home after the fire was extinguished, according...
Teachers stop stabbing at Utica high school, one student hospitalized, police say
Police investigating Halloween morning stabbing at Utica high school
5-year-old boy dies after large fire at North Side home, police say
New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead
Syracuse police investigating after 30-year-old man arrives at hospital shot in leg
waer.org
More than 50 Syracuse Firefighters respond to fatal house fire
Child dies after blaze rips through North Side home in Syracuse, firefighters say
Police Investigate Fatal Car/Pedestrian Crash In Volney
