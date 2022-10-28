Read full article on original website
Reno girls Twedt, Fulton and King sweep coaches All-League tennis selections
Reno's Eva Twedt was named the girls singles tennis player of the year, and the Reno doubles team of Alexandra Fulton and Sawyer King was named doubles team of the year in the North 5A by the league tennis coaches. McQueen's Greg Donnelly was named coach of the year. ...
