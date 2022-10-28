Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron. We have 22 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday. Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:. Floyd...
G2E: Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern 28-21
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro – 14 Henderson County – 8
Home Team Friday Countdown: Week #11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Zane and Bailey discuss: Owensboro at Henderson County Jasper at Memorial Reitz at Boonville
wevv.com
Plane crashes on Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville
Authorities are investigating a plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course on Sunday afternoon. The call came in to dispatch just before 2pm on Sunday that a plane had gone down. According to Flight Aware, the plane had departed Taylorville, Illinois at 12:48pm, and was scheduled to land in Gallatin, Tennessee.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
wevv.com
Indiana State Police: Loogootee Hardware Store collapses
A hardware store in Central Indiana collapsed over the weekend. Indiana State Police say this was at the Greenwell Hardware Store in Loogootee. We're told there were no injuries reported.
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
wevv.com
Lance Yearby is this week's Hometown Hero
Lance Yearby is a busy man. As President of Rally Point Events, he helps organize everything from music festivals, rodeos, and most recently Professional Bull Riding. A veteran himself, Yearby founded the organization back in 2017, with a goal to provide support - both financially and otherwise - to other Tri-State veterans.
WTVW
Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
EPD plans to have building near pump station
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
Fire agencies battle two-story Boonville blaze
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several fire agencies were called to a Boonville home early Sunday morning for a massive house fire. The Boonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the home along SR 61N around 6:35 a.m. According to fire officials, crews arrived five minutes later to discover the two-story home had heavy […]
wevv.com
Crash involving semi shuts down intersection on Evansville's southeast side
Crews are currently working to clean up after a crash on the southeast side of Evansville. A witness at the scene of the crash told us that it happened at the intersection of Vann Avenue and Washington Avenue, and that a semi-truck and an SUV were involved. It's unclear at...
wevv.com
Owensboro drivers asked to report pothole locations
Drivers who travel in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being asked to aid in the city's "War On Potholes." The City of Owensboro put out its annual request for pothole reports on Friday, urging drivers who travel the city's streets to help target problem areas. Starting on Oct. 31 and continuing through...
104.1 WIKY
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
wevv.com
West Side Nut Club hosting weekend trick-or-treating event on Franklin Street
The West Side Nut Club is hosting a community trick-or-treating event in Evansville on Saturday. The Nut Club says the trick-or-treat event will kick off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of North 11th Avenue and West Franklin Street, continuing to 4 p.m. In addition to lots of candy, the...
14news.com
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street. Those two people were treated on scene. Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did...
Comments / 0