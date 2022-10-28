Read full article on original website
Caryn Chandler: The Roloffs are Crazy! I'm Quitting Little People, Big World!
Little People, Big World. Huge piece of casting news. According to a source close to production of this long-running reality show, Caryn Chandler will NOT be returning if the program if renewed for a 25th season. For what reason?. She’s simply sick of all the drama that’s been surrounding her...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Jed Duggar: My Family Totally Rescued Anna After Josh Got Locked Up!
It’s been almost a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). In the months since he was cuffed in the courtroom and hauled off to jail, Josh’s family has had very little to say about his situation. In...
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
Robyn Brown: My Marriage to Kody is Crumbling, Too!
It’s all falling apart for Kody Brown, you guys. Or at least it was at one point, back in late 2021 when Sister Wives Season 17 was being filmed. For the last few weeks, TLC viewers have gone behind the scenes to see what transpired after Christine Brown told Kody Brown that she no longer wanted to be married.
Sumit Singh Riles 90 Day Fiance Fans with Secret Child Plans, Workaholic Aspirations
Unlike some of the “oh no” moments on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this past weekend, Jenny and Sumit were doing okay. No crying, no screaming. Just going about their very different days as a married couple. Right?. Except that they have a couple of disagreements. Jenny...
Anna Duggar Net Worth: Can She Survive While Josh is in Prison?
Even if she is not involved in Josh’s appeals process, Anna Duggar is sadly still his wife. This isn’t even a she made her bed situation. Adult cultists set her on this path from birth. And now she’s stuck. Anna has no husband and no professional skills...
Usman Umar Agrees to Meet Cousin to Potentially Marry Instead of Kimberly Menzies
During the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly and Usman had an important talk. He had said some extremely hurtful things to her. And he did offer a partial apology. But the main problem — Usman’s mother’s resistance — did not go away. So they...
Ben Seewald Is Too Immature For Jessa Duggar, Relationship Expert Says
In recent months, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have been much more open about their relationship than most Duggar couples. Pretending that they exist in a state of non-stop marital bliss is usually a part of the family’s self-promotion campaign. But Jessa and Ben have broken with tradition (and...
Jon Gosselin: Of Course My Pathetic Ex is Back on Television!
Jon Gosselin doesn’t want to say he told you so, but…. … actually, scratch that. Jon Gosselin absolutely wants to say he told you so. For far too many months now, the former TLC personality has trashed his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, at every opportunity, openly telling anyone who would listen that she’s pathetic and insensitive and desperate for attention.
Love Is Blind Fans Wonder: Are Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez Together or Not?!?
As advertised on one of Netflix’s most popular reality shows, love is often blind. For many fans of this program, however, a different sort of question is now being asked:. Specifically, does it exist between Season 3 stars Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez?. First, a refresher:. Bartise Bowden is...
Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey: Are These Annoying Love Is Blind Stars Still Together?
Well, a new season of Love Is Blind is upon us, and you know what that means …. More mismatched couples rushing into ill-fated romances just because the cameras are rolling!. Yes, every year, we get at least one couple who shouldn’t even share an elevator, much less get married.
Meri Brown: God Wants Me to Be With Kody, Okay?!?
For the duration of Sister Wives Season 17, attention has been focused on Christine Brown’s decision to walk away from Kody Brown. The storyline shifted at least a little bit to Meri Brown’s decision NOT to do the same. The former couple got married way back in 1990,...
Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Pen Heartbreaking Halloween Updates on Custody Case
Right now, we’re nearly a year into Paul Staehle and Karine Martins’ bitter custody dispute. Oddly enough, it doesn’t seem like the two are primarily fighting each other. Instead, Paul has condemned family court and child services while defending Karine. He’s striking a very different tone than...
Oh No! Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods Are Back Together on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)
A lot of people made serious mistakes on Season 7, Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Unthinkably, Big Ed and Liz follow up their explosive breakup with yet another ill-conceived reconciliation. Despite everything, Angela and Michael ended up boning the night before. But Angela accuses Mike of...
Leah Messer: Half a Million In Debt, On the Verge of Bankruptcy Following Jaylan Mobley Split?
Leah Messer was on top of the world just a few short weeks ago. These days, however, the MTV star’s life is very much on the downswing. As you’ve likely heard by now, Leah and Jaylan Mobley have broken up after about 14 months of dating. The announcement...
19 Infuriating Wedding Photos That Will Make Just About Anyone Swear Off Marriage
I now pronounce you really, really annoying.
Kanye West Blows Up at Parent at Son's Soccer Game, Storms Off in a Huff
Lately, there has been a lot of focus upon Kanye West losing his billionaire status in the wake of his antisemitic rants. Nobody’s really sad about that. Though Ye hurtling towards financial ruin in a space of months is not easy to watch. But there is more going on...
Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce: Gisele Who? I Have to Focus on FOOTBALL!
Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked the world by announcing that they had finalized their divorce. While there had been widespread reports of trouble in Tom and Gisele’s relationship, few imagined that the former couple had already agreed to legally end their marriage. The news came out...
