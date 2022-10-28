ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Will Live in 2 Florida Cities Following Their Divorce: Source

The couple, who will file for divorce on Friday morning, will both remain in Florida Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady will both remain in Florida after they split. On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed the couple will file for divorce after 13 years of marriage. According to a source with knowledge, Brady, 45, will remain in Tampa, and he also has a residence in Miami. Bündchen, 42, is going to be living in Miami. Sources told PEOPLE that they will both file in Florida on Friday morning. "The settlement is all worked out," a source with knowledge of the...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen works out at Miami gym amid marital issues with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is taking her frustrations to the gym. The supermodel, 42, was photographed leaving a Miami gym on Monday morning amid her ongoing marital issues with husband Tom Brady. Bündchen showed off her fit physique in an all-black ensemble and tan baseball hat while talking on the phone. Although the model didn’t wear her wedding ring during the sweat sesh, it’s unclear if it has anything to do with her estranged relationship with the NFL player. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was first spotted in South Beach, Fla. on Friday — as she waited out Hurricane Ian in one of the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News

The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen takes kids to pumpkin patch in Miami amid Tom Brady woes

But will they ‘patch’ up their relationship? Gisele Bündchen helped her daughter, Vivian, and son, Benjamin, pick out pumpkins during a family trip — sans Tom Brady — to a patch in Miami over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed lugging a large pumpkin as her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter stayed close. Jack, Brady’s 15-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, did not join the trio for the outing. Bündchen, 42, dressed casually in a monochromatic look of gray leggings and a T-shirt — and notably decided to leave her wedding ring at home...
MIAMI, FL
Glamour

Here’s Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Getting Divorced, According to Gisele

After months of speculation, Gisele Bündchen announced her divorce from Tom Brady on October 28. In an Instagram Stories statement, the supermodel explained that the couple had “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. The exes wed in 2009 and share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian. He also shares a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
People

Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

Brady and Bündchen will file for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed Tom Brady is speaking out about his and wife Gisele Bündchen's decision to file for divorce. PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who had been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce Friday morning in Florida. Brady, 45, posted a statement to his Instagram story shortly after. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele News

Over the past few weeks, Antonio Brown has been relishing in the divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. In an interview this morning, Brown was confronted about his behavior. Unsurprisingly he didn't have a great answer for why he decided to post the content in the first place. "What...
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown Responds to Rapper Sada Baby for Tom Brady Shade

Antonio Brown has a new rap beef after finding out Detroit rapper Sada Baby's been taking shots at him for his "Put That S**t On" antics. Sada dissed AB earlier this week, essentially calling everything he stands for "lame" ... which understandably angered the former NFL star. On Friday, an...
People

Gisele Bündchen Explains Decision for Tom Brady Divorce: 'We Have Grown Apart'

Bündchen and Brady said that they made the decision to divorce "amicably," and will "continue to co-parent" their children Gisele Bündchen is explaining the reasoning behind her and Tom Brady's divorce. The couple, who have been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce on Friday morning, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Bündchen, 42, later shared an Instagram Story addressing the split. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele’s 3 Kids Are Their ‘Priority’ After Their Divorce—What Their Custody Agreement Will Be

Whether you’re a fan of him or not, there’s no doubt Tom Brady’s kids are some of the cutest in the NFL. Brady, who holds the record for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history, is the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and shares three kids with his wife Gisele Bündchen and his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Moynahan, an actress best known for her role on Blue Bloods, dated Brady from 2004 to 2006. Moynahan’s representative confirmed their split to People, telling the magazine that the two broke up “amicably.” “[They] amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Post-Divorce Photo

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce on Friday afternoon. While it's been a tough week for Brady - a loss to the Ravens, a divorce - he isn't letting that get in the way of his important weekend. Brady, 45, spend his weekend helping with the post-hurricane...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Outsider.com

Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling

Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...

