The couple, who will file for divorce on Friday morning, will both remain in Florida Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady will both remain in Florida after they split. On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed the couple will file for divorce after 13 years of marriage. According to a source with knowledge, Brady, 45, will remain in Tampa, and he also has a residence in Miami. Bündchen, 42, is going to be living in Miami. Sources told PEOPLE that they will both file in Florida on Friday morning. "The settlement is all worked out," a source with knowledge of the...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO