Lafayette, LA

KLFY News 10

Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
LAFAYETTE, LA
getnews.info

The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA

Lafayette Roofing Kings are dedicated, licensed, and certified roofers serving commercial and residential premises. In a recent update, the professional roofing contractor outlined the qualities of an outstanding roofing company. Lafayette, LA – In a website post, Lafayette Roofing Kings highlighted the top qualities that define a first-rate roofing contractor...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious occurrence in the 1900 Block of Second Avenue in Roanoke, Louisiana.
ROANOKE, LA
KLFY News 10

Diocese to hold mass for all unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish. The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man accused of raping 11-year-old in 2017

A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape Wednesday after prosecutors say he sexually abused a child in 2017. Bernard Keever, 60, of Lafayette, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of first-degree rape. The indictment said that Keever raped the child, who was 11 at the time, between July 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017. The case was brought by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

