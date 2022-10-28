Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
Parents threaten to remove students from French Immersion amid bullying allegations at Paul Breux Middle
Lafayette - Parents of students who attend Paul Breaux Middle School for a weekly gifted and French immersion program are speaking out after they say their kids have been subjected to verbal and physical assault by students at the school. News15 received a letter addressing several parties, including LPSS superintendent...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette schools offer paraprofessionals four-year degree for $75 per month to fight teacher shortage
While many school districts across the country are taking extreme measures to combat the teacher shortage, the Lafayette Parish School System is hoping to successfully transform non-faculty employees into future teachers. LPSS is hoping to create a paraprofessional to teacher pipeline by offering paras within the district the opportunity to...
Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
One arrested, another wanted in Abbeville shooting
Arrest warrants have been secured for two Abbeville men wanted for attempted first-degree murder, according to the Abbeville Police Department (APD).
getnews.info
The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA
Lafayette Roofing Kings are dedicated, licensed, and certified roofers serving commercial and residential premises. In a recent update, the professional roofing contractor outlined the qualities of an outstanding roofing company. Lafayette, LA – In a website post, Lafayette Roofing Kings highlighted the top qualities that define a first-rate roofing contractor...
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile
A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious occurrence in the 1900 Block of Second Avenue in Roanoke, Louisiana.
1 Killed, Multiple Injured After Crash Involving Louisiana School Bus With Students Onboard
One person is dead and at least five others were injured as a result of a Wednesday morning crash that involved a school bus. According to multiple outlets, the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. near Florida Blvd. and Woodvale Blvd. in Baton Rouge. The two-vehicle crash involved a school bus that was carrying students.
Diocese to hold mass for all unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish. The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who […]
brproud.com
1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
Easton Shelvin Jr. turned in by family for alleged second-degree murder
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas
An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
Lafayette fire, police on scene of apartment fire on Eraste Landry Road
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Thursday on Eraste Landry Road.
Inmate who escaped from Lafayette General now in custody
Dervanisha Carter, the inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General Monday evening, is back in police custody, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man turns himself in after killing pedestrian in hit-and-run on West Congress, police say
A Lafayette man was arrested on felony hit and run on Thursday for striking and killing a Duson man who was walking on West Congress Street earlier this month, Lafayette Police said. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette, turned himself over to police at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Thursday...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man accused of raping 11-year-old in 2017
A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape Wednesday after prosecutors say he sexually abused a child in 2017. Bernard Keever, 60, of Lafayette, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of first-degree rape. The indictment said that Keever raped the child, who was 11 at the time, between July 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017. The case was brought by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
Vehicle crashes into Youngsville Sports Complex sign at roundabout
The Youngsville Sports Complex sign has been destroyed after a vehicle crashed into it, according to the Youngsville Police Department (YPD).
Two from Eunice accused of manslaughter of 17-year-old
A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted two defendants for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old.
Louisiana officials: Historical Ernest Gaines marker stolen
The tree itself is believed to be about 400 years old and served as partial inspiration for "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."
