A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape Wednesday after prosecutors say he sexually abused a child in 2017. Bernard Keever, 60, of Lafayette, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of first-degree rape. The indictment said that Keever raped the child, who was 11 at the time, between July 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017. The case was brought by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO