ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fordhamsports.com

Football Falls at Holy Cross in Overtime

Worcester, Mass. – It was billed as one of the top games of the week in NCAA FCS football. And it lived up to the hype. Holy Cross scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime to defeat Fordham, 53-52, on Fitton Field in the annual Ram-Crusader Cup game.
WORCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
bcinterruption.com

UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles

On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Page Blvd.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Page Boulevard Sunday for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire officials, 5 occupants were extricated from the rolled over vehicle. The occupants were brough to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The cause of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Agawam man charged with motor vehicle homicide after striking, killing bicyclist in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW – A 27-year-old Agawam man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of a Springfield bicyclist. William Lowe is being accused of initially fleeing from the crash after allegedly striking the bicyclist at about 6:20 p.m., Thursday, on North Main Street near the intersection of Speight Arden. He turned himself into police on Friday and was charged with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death and driving with a suspended license, East Longmeadow Police said.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
MassLive.com

Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month

A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy