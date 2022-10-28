Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Physicality, finesse lead No. 1 Ludlow boys soccer to victory over No. 4 Agawam in Western Mass. Class A semifinals
LUDLOW – With a lot on the line, the tensions ran high in Saturday afternoon’s Class A Semifinals matchup between No. 1 Ludlow boys soccer and No. 4 Agawam, with physicality defining the match. Yet, the Lions overcame the pressure, defeating Agawam 4-0 and earning a spot in the Western Mass. Class A Championship.
Worcester police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital
Worcester police are investigating the scene of a shooting after the apparent victim walked into a hospital. According a Worcester Police spokesperson, officers responded to the scene on Cutler Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Shortly, after the victim walked into a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
Overnight road marking at I-90 entrance on Burnett Road Sunday
Final pavement marking will take place on Sunday, October 30 I-90 Interchange 51 ramps in Chicopee.
fordhamsports.com
Football Falls at Holy Cross in Overtime
Worcester, Mass. – It was billed as one of the top games of the week in NCAA FCS football. And it lived up to the hype. Holy Cross scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime to defeat Fordham, 53-52, on Fitton Field in the annual Ram-Crusader Cup game.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Springfield Police Department remembers Paul Mawaka
On Sunday, the city of Springfield remembers Springfield Officer Paul Mawaka.
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
84-year-old sues Diocese, says she was groped by Chicopee priest during Mass
SPRINGFIELD — A Chicopee woman is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield and a Franciscan friars’ order over allegations her parish priest grabbed her buttocks during a Mass in 2019. According to a lawsuit filed in Hampden Superior Court by Irene Collins, 84, Friar Paul Miskiewicz first...
Families Against Violence opens new facility in Springfield
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and on Friday night community group, 'Families Against Violence,' opened the doors at their new location in Springfield to support people impacted by violence.
Eyewitness News
Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
bcinterruption.com
UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles
On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
westernmassnews.com
Thunderbirds fans react to new traffic plans in place for downtown Springfield events
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thunderbirds were back on the ice Saturday, one day after the city unveiled new measures designed to help manage the high volume of traffic the city often has during big events downtown. The T-Birds were looking to add one more win to this season’s record...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Page Blvd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Page Boulevard Sunday for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire officials, 5 occupants were extricated from the rolled over vehicle. The occupants were brough to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The cause of...
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
UConn clamps down on Boston College 13-3
Freshman quarterback Zion Turner threw for a season-high 173 yards and a touchdown as UConn held off visiting Boston College
Agawam man charged with motor vehicle homicide after striking, killing bicyclist in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW – A 27-year-old Agawam man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of a Springfield bicyclist. William Lowe is being accused of initially fleeing from the crash after allegedly striking the bicyclist at about 6:20 p.m., Thursday, on North Main Street near the intersection of Speight Arden. He turned himself into police on Friday and was charged with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death and driving with a suspended license, East Longmeadow Police said.
Man struck by car and killed in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month
A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
Multiple garage fire put out on Corona Street in Springfield: How to prevent them
There was a multiple garage fire on Corona Street on Saturday in Springfield.
