LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:27 p.m.:. Little Rock police have put out an update letting individuals know the outage has been restored. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue," said Jim Greer, Assistant Vice President Corporate Communications and Global Marketing at AT&T.

16 HOURS AGO