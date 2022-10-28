Read full article on original website
KATV
69-year-old suspect killed after 18-hour long Halloween standoff in Sherwood
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After an 18-hour standoff in Sherwood, police said it ended with the 69-year-old suspect wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer being killed early Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police, Sherwood police officers attempted to serve Eugene Elliot Reed with a warrant for...
KATV
Conway police make an arrest in connection to a shooting on Halloween
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Tuesday they made an arrest that is connected to a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said they arrested 36-year-old Rafael Johnson is being charged with battery in the first degree. Around 7 p.m. on Monday police responded to the...
KATV
Halloween High speed chase leads to fatal accident in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police announced Monday that a driver was killed in a fatal crash during a police pursuit. At around 1:00 a.m. officers with the 12th street division were monitoring near Asher and Johnson Street. Police said that radar showed a 2015 Dodge Durango...
KATV
Body found in rural area of Pine Bluff leads to a death investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division announced Tuesday they are in the early stages of a death investigation. The body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road which is a rural area south of Pine Bluff. According to the sheriff's office,...
KATV
Beebe Chamber of Commerce's trunk or treat tainted by a bad driver
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The annual Halloween truck or treat put on by the Beebe Chamber of Commerce was successful aside from one irresponsible driver. Around 6 p.m. on Monday a grey Toyota Corolla went through the barricades that were placed to prevent traffic from entering the festival. When...
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police need help identifying suspect involved in robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a robbery Tuesday morning. Police said at around 7:00 a.m. the suspect participated in an aggravated robbery at the Conoco gas station at 14301 Arch Street in Little Rock. Police said shots were...
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on 2014 Cold Case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that they are seeking information regarding a 2014 cold case. Police said that on Nov. 2, 2014, D'Angelo Hooks,18, attended a party in the area of Primrose & East 46th street in the McAlmont community of North Little Rock.
KATV
Little rock police searching for suspect wanted for terroristic threatening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police announced Tuesday that are seeking information on a person wanted for terroristic threatening. Police said 34-year-old Prince Randall has active warrants for two counts of terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. Randall is described as a black male standing 6 feet...
KATV
Little Rock police need information involving shots being fired and one dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Monday they need the public's help for the benefit of an investigation. On Monday, July 11, officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired in the 1500 block of Northwick Court. When the officers arrived they found Daniel...
KATV
Overnight lane closures required on Interstate 30 in Saline County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation's announced Monday that their plan to widen I-30 to six lanes is requiring overnight lane closures on the interstate. The crews will begin working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70, exit 111, and Sevier Street in Benton,...
KATV
As the number of homicides in LR reaches record highs, the interim police chief speaks out
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting early Sunday morning in Little Rock marked the 70th homicide this year, matching the city's record high. The death of 34-year-old David Royal over the weekend brings the capital city's homicide count to the level of that seen in 1993, when the city was mired in gang violence.
KATV
Pulaski County Sheirff's Office seeking answers to unsolved 2007 cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office needs the public to help with an unsolved cold case from 2007. The sheriff's office said on Oct.31, 2007 deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress at 3800 Vinson road. When they arrived, deputies found a male victim deceased...
KATV
'Tragic Milestone:' 70th homicide this year brings Little Rock to 1993 record high
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting early Sunday morning marked the 70th homicide this year, matching the city's record high. The shooting claimed the life of David Royal, 34, of Jacksonville, the Little Rock Police Department said. At 2:02 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at 6 York Drive,...
KATV
Red Cross says 'When turning your clocks, test your smoke alarms'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Daylight savings comes to an end on Nov. 6. and the American Red Cross is encouraging Arkansans and other Americans to test their smoke alarms along with turning their clocks back to stay safe from home fires. “Home fires claim more lives in a typical...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 23 - 29:. 1. Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted. A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning...
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
KATV
Nationwide outage causes those dialing 911 to be routed to non-emergency lines
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:27 p.m.:. Little Rock police have put out an update letting individuals know the outage has been restored. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue," said Jim Greer, Assistant Vice President Corporate Communications and Global Marketing at AT&T.
KATV
Mechanic Monday: Gwatney Chevrolet
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Blaine Hayes, long time Parts Department Manager for Gwatney Chevrolet, tells Good Morning Arkansas about the history and change of ordering parts. For more information on Gwatney Chevrolet and their services, click here.
KATV
Average gas prices on a decline; 'challenges lie ahead' still
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The average gasoline prices are still seeing a decline, with GasBuddy reporting, through 334 surveyed stations, that prices in Little Rock have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week. The cheapest gas station in Little Rock was priced at $2.94 a gallon on...
KATV
Army veteran doing 1 million pushups to win donations for foodbanks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Army veteran has come to Arkansas to win donations for foodbanks by doing a remarkable number of pushups. Patrick Parker, also known as Sergeant Pushup, intends to do 30,000 pushups between Halloween and Thanksgiving. The end goal for the year is one million pushups. Parker has surpassed 675,000 this year already, but has a long way to go.
