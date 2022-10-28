Read full article on original website
3 Takeaways From New York Rangers’ First 10 Games
Up and down seems like an excellent way to summarize the first 10 games of the 2022-23 season for the New York Rangers. After a 3-1-0 start, four straight losses had many questioning what was going wrong with last year’s Eastern Conference runner-ups. The cure for their woes was a two-game road trip to Dallas and Arizona. Now, the Rangers head back to New York with a 5-3-2 record and 12 points on the season.
NHL Goalie Report: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Flyers, Wild, Oilers, More
Following a rather busy offseason around the NHL, it was only fitting that the game’s goalies began drafting their 2022-23 storylines early on in the campaign. From internal battles among new tandems, underperforming superstars, rookies earning a spotlight, and everything in between, October offered quite a glimpse into what fans should expect from their favourite team’s netminders this year.
3 Flames Trade Targets From the Canucks
The Calgary Flames are off to a strong start, but they still have lineup concerns, especially on the wing. The new first line hasn’t gotten going this season, and despite it being early in the season, there is some concern. The right-wing appears to be the area where the Flames will look to add to at one point in the season.
Kraken Monthly: Wright, Goaltending, Beniers & More
The Seattle Kraken will finish the first month of the 2022-23 season with a .500 points percentage. In their first 10 games, they fought hard and ended up with a record of 4-4-2 with 33 goals for and 34 goals against. Here is a look at five stories and trends from October 2022.
2023 NHL Draft: 4 Good Minutes With Top Prospect Colby Barlow
One moment, he’s playing Euchre on the team bus while listening to Morgan Wallen’s “Wonderin’ Bout the Wind.” The next moment, he’s helping his teammates with anything that they need no matter how big or small. For 17-year old Colby Barlow, that’s part of...
3 Jets Who Excelled in October
The Winnipeg Jets scratched and clawed their way to a 5-3-1 record in October, a good start considering all the adversity thrown their way early on in 2022-23. Despite not excelling consistently as a team as they adapt to new head coach Rick Bowness’ new systems and taskmaster tendencies, some individual players have started out the season quite well. Here, we’ll take a look at three in that camp.
Hurricanes Starting to Get the Brent Burns They Sought
There is always an adjustment period when a player joins a new club, especially when that player is 37 years old and joining just his third team in a long NHL career. This is even more likely going from a team like the San Jose Sharks — a gritty, grind-games-out squad that has been struggling for the last few seasons — to the Carolina Hurricanes — a Stanley Cup contender who plays one of the most up-tempo, aggressive systems in the NHL.
4 Devils Takeaways From 5-2 Win Over the Canucks
The New Jersey Devils continued their winning ways last night, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 for their fourth straight win to begin their western Canada trip. The Devils were a bit slow out of the gate, but a couple of timely goals and strong goaltending from Mackenzie Blackwood in the first period helped pave the way for an early lead the team would never relinquish. Here are four takeaways from last night’s win as the Devils prepare for a tilt against the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow.
Windsor Spitfires Weekly: 3 Halloween Weekend Takeaways
The streak was bound to end at some point. After a strong start to their 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) campaign, going undefeated in regulation through their first 11 games, the Windsor Spitfires finally found the loss column this past weekend. Now it’s a matter of picking themselves up, dusting off, and learning from their mistakes.
Blackhawks Roundtable: What’s Behind Team’s Hot Start?
The Chicago Blackhawks were expected to be bad this year and at the bottom of the standings, but they are not playing like it to start the season. They currently have a 4-3-2 record, which is third-best in the Central Division. Of course, their fate could change quickly as there is a lot of season left, but something that can’t be overlooked is how the positive aspects of their game have remained consistent. For this edition of “Blackhawks Roundtable,” our Blackhawks’ team comprised of myself, Gail Kauchak, Shaun Filippelli, and Connor Smith got together to debate why certain parts of the team’s game have been successful so far.
3 Takeaways From Manitoba Moose Weekend Split vs. Iowa Wild
The Manitoba Moose came into their weekend series against the Iowa Wild as the hottest team in the American Hockey League, holding a record of 4-0-1. Their first outing was rough, as they lost 5-2 and got out-skated for most of the game. Head coach Mark Morrison told reporters after...
10 Significant Stats From the Oilers’ October
The Edmonton Oilers had a slow start to the season, but started to gain momentum after their big win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 24. Thereafter, they had a successful road trip, winning three in a row to close off October with a 6-3 record. With that in mind, let’s recap ten significant Oilers stats from the month of October.
Oilers Make it 5 Straight with Win Over Predators
The Edmonton Oilers were able to run their winning streak to five games on Tuesday night, defeating the Nashville Predators by a 7-4 final. With the win, they see their record improve to 7-3-0 on the season, while the Preds now sit at a disappointing 3-6-1. From an Oilers’ perspective,...
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Justin Holl
The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a mediocre 4-4-2 start to the 2022-23 season, and one of the biggest reasons is the play of Justin Holl. The 30-year-old right-handed defenseman has struggled to start the new campaign and because of the team’s injury troubles, he hasn’t missed a shift and continues to be sent out each game for roughly 20 minutes a night.
Stars’ Have Options for Handling Denis Gurianov
The 2022-23 NHL regular season remains in its infancy. With most teams hovering around the ten-game mark, plenty of time remains for specific situations to change direction. For struggling teams with quality rosters, the season is not entirely lost. The opposite is true for less-skilled rosters currently outperforming expectations. Still, some storylines are already at a place where the call for action is real. For the Dallas Stars, one such storyline involves their 2015 first-round pick, Denis Gurianov.
3 Keys For a Successful Predators Road Trip
The Nashville Predators may be happy to see the calendar turn to November, as the early part of the season has not seen much success. After the two wins against the San Jose Sharks in the Global Series, the Predators have gone 1-4-1 and have looked really bad in those contests. Now, they leave Smashville for a tough five-game road trip looking for answers on how they can turn their fortunes around.
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Blackhawks, Red Wings
Are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking at changes following another tough loss, this time to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime? The pressure is mounting, even if there’s still time to turn things around. Meanwhile, are the Vancouver Canucks about to get an important member of their roster back?. The...
Flyers Could Use Konecny’s Experience & Leadership This Season
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella hasn’t kept quiet on his decision not to name a core leadership group for the 2022-23 campaign. Right now, left winger Scott Laughton is wearing the only “A” on the team, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t candidates rising from within the group.
4 Takeaways From Devils Dominate 7-1 Victory over Blue Jackets
The New Jersey Devils have officially found their rhythm. On Sunday afternoon they earned their sixth victory of the season with an impressive 7-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The club is currently the top team in the Metropolitan Division and ranked third in the league behind the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights.
