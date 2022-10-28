Read full article on original website
Related
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
ohmymag.co.uk
Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps
Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
Warning for millions of Android phone owners to delete dozens of ‘battery killer’ apps now
NO-ONE likes running out of battery and apps are one of the biggest culprits. Some guzzle away at your power even when you're not using them. According to a study by pCloud last year, Fitbit is one of the worst offenders for battery drain. Experts based their analysis on the...
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Android Authority
Photos show canceled Google Pixel 2 with iris recognition
A curious look at what perhaps could've been for the Pixel series. Pictures of a Google Pixel 2 prototype with iris recognition have appeared online. This tech let you securely unlock your phone with your iris. The Pixel 2 wouldn’t have been the first smartphone with the technology. With...
New Google feature lets you scrub personal information from search results
A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone. Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.
Three amazing WhatsApp tricks you need to know – including ‘secret message mode’
WHATSAPP is filled to the brim with useful tools and features. They include the ability to erase messages after you've sent them and a "secret" mode that deletes texts after you've sent them. How to erase messages you've sent. By far, the ability to erase a message after you've sent...
Android Authority
Poll: Do you send voice notes on your smartphone?
Voice notes are supported by most of the major messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and even Google Messages. This makes for a quicker, more natural way to communicate compared to simply typing. Is this something you actually use, though? That’s what we want to find out in our featured...
Google Messages seems one step closer to bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats
Google Messages appears to have begun testing end-to-end encryption for group chats. This new feature has been talked about coming around as an open beta later this year and would finally ensure that members in a group chat can speak with each other securely without prying eyes.
Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers
IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
daystech.org
App Store Guidelines By Apple Force Telegram To Remove Paid Posts From the iOS App / Digital Information World
This previous yr, we noticed the favored messaging platform Telegram convey ahead a brand new paid subscription for its customers. The complete concept was to unlock an array of distinctive options for customers that wouldn’t be out there in any other case. But now, we really feel the app is on a singular mission to generate extra income by the messaging service.
Here’s your first look at Google’s app archiving feature
You probably have tons of apps on your Android phone that you rarely use but that you still like to keep around for convenience. Google has long recognized this issue with a feature that automatically strips unused apps of permissions and background activity privileges, but the company is ready to take things a step further. As Google announced earlier this year, it wants to introduce a new option to archive apps instead of uninstalling them, giving you the storage and resource saving benefits of uninstalling without having to set up or log into apps again.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Live Chatroom Apps for Android and iPhone
Whether bored or looking for new friends, you can find like-minded people in a chatroom. However, there aren’t as many chatroom apps available like in the past since instant messaging apps replaced them. But, new apps emerged, and some have improved over time. Here are the best live chatroom...
Android Authority
Twitter could soon charge $20 a month for that coveted blue tick verification
Users would be given 90 days to subscribe to the costlier Twitter Blue or lose their blue tick. Elon Musk’s Twitter reportedly plans to start charging users for verification badges. Verified Twitter users may soon have to pay $20 to keep their blue checkmarks. Musk has apparently given employees...
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
Comments / 0