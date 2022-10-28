ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
ohmymag.co.uk

Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps

Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Android Authority

Photos show canceled Google Pixel 2 with iris recognition

A curious look at what perhaps could've been for the Pixel series. Pictures of a Google Pixel 2 prototype with iris recognition have appeared online. This tech let you securely unlock your phone with your iris. The Pixel 2 wouldn’t have been the first smartphone with the technology. With...
Android Authority

Poll: Do you send voice notes on your smartphone?

Voice notes are supported by most of the major messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and even Google Messages. This makes for a quicker, more natural way to communicate compared to simply typing. Is this something you actually use, though? That’s what we want to find out in our featured...
The US Sun

Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers

IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
daystech.org

App Store Guidelines By Apple Force Telegram To Remove Paid Posts From the iOS App / Digital Information World

This previous yr, we noticed the favored messaging platform Telegram convey ahead a brand new paid subscription for its customers. The complete concept was to unlock an array of distinctive options for customers that wouldn’t be out there in any other case. But now, we really feel the app is on a singular mission to generate extra income by the messaging service.
Android Police

Here’s your first look at Google’s app archiving feature

You probably have tons of apps on your Android phone that you rarely use but that you still like to keep around for convenience. Google has long recognized this issue with a feature that automatically strips unused apps of permissions and background activity privileges, but the company is ready to take things a step further. As Google announced earlier this year, it wants to introduce a new option to archive apps instead of uninstalling them, giving you the storage and resource saving benefits of uninstalling without having to set up or log into apps again.
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Live Chatroom Apps for Android and iPhone

Whether bored or looking for new friends, you can find like-minded people in a chatroom. However, there aren’t as many chatroom apps available like in the past since instant messaging apps replaced them. But, new apps emerged, and some have improved over time. Here are the best live chatroom...
Android Authority

Twitter could soon charge $20 a month for that coveted blue tick verification

Users would be given 90 days to subscribe to the costlier Twitter Blue or lose their blue tick. Elon Musk’s Twitter reportedly plans to start charging users for verification badges. Verified Twitter users may soon have to pay $20 to keep their blue checkmarks. Musk has apparently given employees...

