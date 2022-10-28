Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: No Contract In Sight For Fire/Police
Bridgeport News: No Contract In Sight For Fire/Police The Bridgeport Fire Department has been working for two years without a contract. The police one year. After a press conference yesterday I pressed Mayor Ganim and City Councilperson Ernie Newton for comment. Ganim said it’s a “delicate process” that he doesn’t like to talk about in the media as it does not respect the process but says he is supportive of the first responders. A couple of months ago I asked Newton about the contract when he said if presented with a contract he would vote on it but he said it is still a process going on. I asked Mayor Ganim if the first responders are being unrealistic in their negotiations and he said the city wants to get settled as quickly as they can. When I asked when a realistic timeframe is Ganim said he didn’t know but it’s closer now than it’s ever been but it’s not something that can be resolved in a week or two.
Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Shootout on the East Side
2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
Bridgeport Man Shot, Girlfriend Charged With Having A Gun In Vehicle, Police Say
A 24-year-old Fairfield County man was shot and his girlfriend who accompanied him to the hospital was charged with having a gun in a vehicle. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Hospital contacted the...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs
2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-30@6:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 51-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Olive Street near Pequonnick Avenue. Police are investigating. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-10-31@8:30pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck in the 200 block of Wakeman Road. The person is alert and conscious according to radio reports.
Hit-Run Driver Apprehended After Striking Cruiser On I-95 In Stratford, Police Say
A 55-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested after he allegedly hit a Connecticut State trooper's vehicle and then fled the scene. The incident took place in Stratford around 1:05 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on I-95 southbound in the area of Exit 33. According to state police, the trooper was driving...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Detectives Investigate Shooting
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 6:40 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received the report of a party shot in the 400 block of Olive Street. Responding officers located a victim on Pequonnock Street near its intersection with Olive Street, lying down on the sidewalk. The victim, a 51-year-old Bridgeport man, was suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the leg. Medics arrived and transported the victim to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he is listed in stable condition/non-life-threatening injury.
Eyewitness News
State police seek witnesses to fiery and deadly Merritt Parkway crash
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Merritt Parkway and Stamford Monday night. State police identified the victim as 29-year-old Peter Feliks Matusiewicz of Stamford. Troopers said the crash happened on Route 15 northbound, north of exit 34. They said Matusiewicz was in...
Eyewitness News
Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
Man transported for burns from vehicle fire in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn (WTNH) — A man was sent to the hospital on Sunday following a car fire at 1:30 pm. Sunday. City officials say units responded to the vehicle fire and a report of a male on fire as well at 659 William Street. The man received approximately 50-75 percent burns to his upper torso. […]
Waterbury Amazon Warehouse Thief Nabbed After Taking Nap Before Leaving, Police Say
A Connecticut man was nabbed for an alleged burglary after deciding to take a nap inside an Amazon warehouse he had just robbed. New Haven County resident David Charles McCulloch, age 42, of Waterbury, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, said the Naugatuck Police Department. According to...
New Haven’s holiday tree brought from East Haven to the Green
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday […]
23-year-old Bridgeport man dies in Atlantic Street stabbing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old man from Bridgeport died in a stabbing on Atlantic Street on Saturday, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to Atlantic Street around 4:15 a.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound to his torso. The man, identified as Justice Hunter, was transported to a local hospital […]
Officials: Former Bridgeport resident sentenced for illegal possession of firearm
Authorities say 52-year-old Albert Lopez was re-arrested for illegally possessing a firearm.
Police Alert Residents After String Of Vehicle Thefts In New Canaan
Police in Fairfield County issued an alert following a string of vehicle thefts. The New Canaan Police Department said the thefts and suspicious incidents took place between Friday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Officers first responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a driveway in the area...
darientimes.com
Hartford police: Man shot on Bond Street early Sunday
HARTFORD — A man was shot early Sunday in Hartford, according to police. A man in his 30s walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 a.m. and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Boisvert said police determined the...
Comments / 0